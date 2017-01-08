Vol Whisperer: Volatility Unleashed

If you have a futures account and understand VIX, you might be ready for a covered call in volatility—long /VX futures and short VIX calls.
Want to learn a funky twist on a traditional investment? If you have a futures account and understand what the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is, you might be ready for a covered call in volatility (“vol”). That’s long /VX futures and short VIX calls. This helps you think about vol as an asset class where you’re taking strategic positions. Just like you might sell covered calls against your stocks, or even bonds, you can start to treat vol in a similar way. Note that I say “similar” because there are nuances that can make this strategy funky. Not harmful or scary or bad. Just funky. Stick with me. It gets clearer.
You can’t trade the VIX itself. So VIX option market makers use /VX futures as a hedge. That’s the key to understanding this approach. The value of VIX options is determined by the price of the /VX future in the same expiration. The Feb VIX call options are priced off the Feb /VX future, Mar VIX call options are priced off the Mar /VX future, etc. You want to sell calls in the same expiration as the /VX future, so don’t mix them up. That could expose you to greater risk, because the /VX futures in different expirations don’t always move up and down at the same rate.
At expiration, VIX options and their corresponding /VX futures are cash-settled according to VRO, which is the expiration settlement symbol for the VIX. If your short VIX call is in-the-money (ITM) at expiration, the difference between the option’s strike price and VRO will be deducted from the cash in your account. If the short VIX call is out-of-the-money (OTM) at expiration, you keep the credit as cash. The /VX future will turn into a cash equivalent of $1,000 x VRO.
With VIX options and /VX futures, the position disappears at expiration. You’ll need to reestablish the position after expiration, and that means more commissions. Keep that in mind.
Finally, you sell 10 VIX calls against one long /VX future. That’s because VIX options have a $100 multiplier. If you sell a VIX call for $1.50, you get a credit of $150 in your account (not including commissions). The /VX future has a $1,000 multiplier. If you buy a /VX future for $13 and sell it at $14, that’s a $1,000 profit. Because the /VX multiplier is 10 times bigger, you would sell 10 VIX calls against it. These subtleties are vitally important. As you gain more experience with these trades, you might sell fewer than 10 calls against the long /VX to have more bullish exposure. But start with 10 short VIX calls versus one long /VX future.
If you think vol might go up over time, this strategy lowers the breakeven point of a long /VX position, which could help weather the periods when vol is persistently low. Plus, it can add another level of portfolio diversification. So study up and consider putting into play the various nuances, then wear a T-shirt boasting about your smarts as a vol asset-class trader. You could be the first on the block.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Thomas Preston is not a representative of TD Ameritrade, Inc. The material, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and may not be reflective of those held by TD Ameritrade, Inc.
Futures and futures options trading is speculative, and is not suitable for all investors. Please read the Risk Disclosure for Futures and Options prior to trading futures products.Futures accounts are not protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).Futures and futures options trading services provided by TD Ameritrade Futures & Forex LLC. Trading privileges subject to review and approval. Not all clients will qualify.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.