Trade Winds: An Options Strategy Styled For You

With many options trading strategies to choose from, how do you find the right one? Consider a three-step process to help with your decision.
Consider your directional bias, current volatility, and high probability versus high potential reward
When you’re shopping for spaghetti sauce, having several choices is great. Of course, options trading involves unique risks and is not appropriate for everyone. But, if you’re an options trader, it’s kind of the same thing with options strategies. But with all those various strategies, strikes, and expiration dates, how do you choose?
When you’re starting with, say, 60 options strategies, you need a process to get that number down to a manageable level. Start with three basic questions:
Suppose you expect the S&P 500 Index (SPX) to trend higher in the weeks to come. Now look at the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX). Let’s say it’s in the upper 20s. You check the chart and see that’s the high end of where it’s been in recent days. (Note: You can also get a volatility [vol] snapshot by looking at the implied volatility and historical volatility percentiles for any stock, index, or exchange-traded fund on the thinkorswim® platform on the Trade tab > Today’s Options Statistics.) Maybe your convictions aren’t terribly high; you think this rally could be a slow burn, and you typically like to play high-probability grinder ball.
So, you’re looking to the upside. Short and neutral strategies are out. No long puts or put verticals, and no strangles or iron condors.
Vol is elevated, and your conviction isn’t super high. Rule out long calls with high vega. You might also rule out buying low delta and low vega calls because they’d be low probability. A long call butterfly spread (with the middle strike centered around your upside target) could fit the bill. But it’s not a high-percentage play.
From here, it all depends on your risk tolerance and personal preference, but the leading candidate looks to be a short put vertical with a few weeks until expiration. Next, you can look at strike selection, keeping that ever-critical trade-off between high reward and high probability in mind.
Above all, you’ve created a process by which you can narrow down the options strategy choice set. Now, about that spaghetti sauce? You’re on your own.
Doug Ashburn is not a representative of TD Ameritrade, Inc. The material, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and may not be reflective of those held by TD Ameritrade, Inc.
Explore upcoming TD Ameritrade webcasts.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.