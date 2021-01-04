Trade Winds: Can’t Find the Indicator You’re Looking For? thinkScript Has You Covered

You don't need to be a coding expert to create trading systems. You can write one yourself using thinkScript in thinkorswim.
Sure, there are lots of charting studies and tools at your disposal, but what if you want something that mimics a trading system you read about, or a new indicator or pattern you just can’t find? You may need to build it yourself.
The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade lets traders create their own indicators, scans, alerts, and trading systems using thinkScript. And you don’t need to be a computer programming whiz. To get your feet wet, you can use the Condition Wizard and start with something simple, like scanning for moving average crossover.
To get started building your own indicator or system, I recommend following these six steps:
Suppose your goal is to be alerted when there’s a simple moving average (SMA) crossover. Instead of checking the charts for a crossover continuously throughout the day, could create a script that alerts you when the crossover occurs.
Let’s try creating a script that’ll alert you when a 10-period SMA crosses above a 20-period SMA.
Fire up thinkorswim and:
In the thinkScript Editor, you’ll see the thinkScript code for the SMA following crossover:
SimpleMovingAvg (“length”= 10) crosses above SimpleMovingAvg (“length” = 20). “SMA” and MovingAvgCrossover (“length1”= 10, “length2”= 20) is true
Now set up an alert to notify you via text message or onscreen when the condition is met by selecting Create Alert. You can also set up Scans & Custom Columns to find stocks with crossovers.
You’ve created your first thinkScript code. You can always go into the thinkScript Editor and make changes, which will help you learn and advance your new coding career. You can also use links from other thinkorswim users and paste them into the platform.
Now that you’ve had a taste of thinkScript, you can take it further. Some of the more complex scripts can be used as investing strategies and backtested. Just keep in mind that good backtesting results don’t provide any guarantees for future performance.
Explore upcoming TD Ameritrade webcasts.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.