Ask the Coach: Market Maker Magic Move

The Market Maker Move (MMM) indicates the expected magnitude of an upcoming move such as earnings. It can provide some useful info that you can use when trading options.
Understand what the Market Maker Move is and how it can be applied to trading options
Hey, Coach May! On the symbol bar of the thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade, I saw a yellow MMM followed by a +/- number. But it’s not always there. Is this some hocus-pocus magic, or is that how it’s designed?
The three Ms stand for the Market Maker Move (MMM) indicator. It’s not magic, but you can do some cool tricks with it.
Here’s the gist. When the market prices excess volatility into the next options expiration date (typically on a Friday), MMM pops up and shows the expected magnitude of an upcoming move, expressed in dollar terms. So, an MMM of +/-4.50 would mean that, based on implied volatility (IV), the market is expecting a move—up or down—of $4.50 over and above the usual price variability.
Let me unpack that a little more.
In normal markets, IV is lower for the front-month options contract than for deferred months. But when a potentially outsize move—such as an earnings release or company announcement—is expected, you may see that yellow MMM. When there’s no MMM, the options market isn’t pricing in an excess volatility. But during especially volatile times, you might see MMMs for many stocks.
Explore upcoming TD Ameritrade webcasts.
So how do I use the MMM?
There are different ways to potentially incorporate MMM into your trading strategies. Here are a few:
MMM uses some market dynamics that market makers use to set their bid/ask spreads (hence the name). It’s reverse-engineered math—no secrets there. Don’t expect MMM to give you clairvoyance on how far, or in which direction, a stock will move. But it could be a welcome addition to your bag of cool trading tools.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Probability analysis results from the Market Maker Move indicator are theoretical in nature, not guaranteed, and do not reflect any degree of certainty of an event occurring.
Spreads, Straddles, and other multiple-leg option strategies can entail additional transaction costs, including multiple contract fees, which may impact any potential return. These are advanced option strategies and often involve greater risk, and more complex risk, than basic options trades.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.