Size Up Option Straddles for a Reading on Earnings Volatility

Check out short-term options pricing to gain a sense of how the underlying stock could move around an earnings release. You can track straddles or use the TD
Stock traders can use options pricing to sniff out how much an underlying stock might move around the company’s earnings releases—often shake-rattle-and-roll time for stocks.
This peek at options activity can offer an indication of the time frame you may need to act in if you’re interested in taking part in a potential big move for the stock, especially for so-called momentum stocks. Momentum stocks are listings that a trader believes to be in a clear trend—and once the trend is established, it’s seen as likely (but not guaranteed) to continue in that direction. Momentum stocks sometimes move absent any real news, but they can be particularly sensitive at earnings time.
There are a couple of ways to crunch a stock’s potential price-move range immediately leading up to and just after the release of revenue and profit figures each quarter. The first way is to track options trades known as straddles. Of course, an option trader might pull the trigger on the actual straddle if she has an opinion that the stock will make a big move. But, baby steps. For our purposes here, we’re introducing straddles as a way to watch what others are doing. That, in turn, may help you form an opinion about the stock.
With a long straddle, the investor holds a position in both a call and put with the same strike price and expiration date. Straddles might make sense if an investor believes a stock's price will move significantly but is unsure of the direction. That’s an important distinction for stock investors who are simply curious about options activity. The straddle gives an indication of the total move for the stock. We’re talking about a move in either direction—sometimes even both directions following the report if a stock is particularly volatile. Keep in mind that the straddle “indicator” tends to carry better accuracy odds when applied to liquid stocks moving on strong volume.
The straddle pulls in expectations for implied volatility in the stock, and in this case—an earnings release—we’re talking about implied volatility around one event. A thumbnail way of calculating the expected move of a stock is to use approximately 85% of the front-month straddle.
Now, it’s true that time decay (the ratio of change of the option's price to the decrease in time to expiration, also known as theta) will reduce the usefulness of this calculation if your view is stretched much beyond this very short-term earnings window.
Our little 101 class on straddles shows you the long-hand way to crunch the options market position on a given pre-earnings stock. There’s another way. TD Ameritrade’s thinkorswim® platform has a tool that does the mathematical heavy lifting.
Have a look at the Ralph Lauren (RL) May 5 action in figure 1, grabbed from TD Ameritrade’s thinkorswim platform. The stock was trading at $135.95 that day. In this image, the earnings implied move is plus or minus $7.651, or just about 5.6%. That means the “options market” is expecting about a 5.6% move in the underlying shares in either direction.
FIGURE 1: PRESS HERE. Once on TD Ameritrade’s thinkorswim platform, you’ll find Market Maker Move as MMM in an orange box at the top right after first hitting the Trade > All Products tabs and entering a ticker. MMM calculates the short-term, pre-earnings implied move in the underlying priced into options. For illustrative purposes only. Not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security.
TD Ameritrade’s Market Maker Move, or MMM*, is essentially the sum of the premium of the ATM puts and calls and is the amount of the move expected up or down from the closing price; it’s accounting for the “extra” volatility that’s likely priced in around this one-off event. MMM is a starting point for your consideration. Any stock chart view that doesn’t include the MMM button means that it’s probable the security is not showing an MMM value at that time.
Barron’s named TD Ameritrade among the best platforms for “options traders” and “frequent traders.”** Is that you?
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
*Market Maker Move analysis results are theoretical in nature, not guaranteed, and do not reflect any degree of certainty of an event occurring.
**TD Ameritrade was evaluated against 17 others in the 2015 Barron’s Online Broker Review, March 7, 2015, and was awarded the highest star rating (4.5) overall (shared with 2 others). TD Ameritrade was also awarded the highest star rating (4.5) in “Best for Options Traders” (shared with 2 others), and also received 4 stars in “Best for Frequent Traders”. Star ratings are out of a possible 5. Barron’s is a trademark of Dow Jones. L.P. All rights reserved. Read the article.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Straddles, and other multiple-leg option strategies can entail substantial transaction costs, including multiple commissions, which may impact any potential return. These are advanced option strategies and often involve greater risk, and more complex risk, than basic options trades.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.