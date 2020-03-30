Capiche: What’ll Negative Interest Rates Do to My Options?

Negative interest rates may already be built into options prices. You may have experienced them without knowing it.
You could say that short-term interest rates like federal funds or the discount rate are relatively stable in the United States. Their fluctuations are small and don’t have as much impact on options prices as changes in stock price, volatility, or time. And interest rates have been positive in the United States since we’ve had a Treasury. But negative interest rates exist in many parts of the world.
Positive interest rates mean that if you borrow $100 and have to pay it back in a month, you’ll need to pay something more than $100, say $101, when the loan comes due. Negative interest rates mean that if you borrow $100, you’d only pay $99 in a month.
Negative rates aren’t a response to a specific economic event; instead, central banks use negative rates to encourage those holding cash in short-term government notes to move the funds into other, presumably more productive, parts of the economy. There’s nothing stopping the U.S. Federal Reserve from setting negative fed funds rates. It’s not likely, but it’s possible.
When it comes to options, though, will a negative rate blow up Black-Scholes and rip a tear in the space-time continuum? Actually, you may have already experienced the impact of negative interest rates on options prices without seeing negative interest rates.
Part of the price of an option is based on the cost of carrying the underlying—the interest rate charged on either borrowing money or forgoing interest earned when you buy stock. For calls, you have the right to buy the stock, but you don’t own it. So the cost of carry on long stock increases a call’s value, because the call is more valuable when you don’t have to pay the interest on long stock. For puts, you have the right to short the stock but don’t have short stock. That cost of carry decreases a put’s value, because the put can’t earn interest on cash generated from shorting stock. Higher interest rates push the theoretical values of calls up and puts down. Lower interest rates do the opposite.
But there’s more to the cost of carry than interest rates. Some stocks pay dividends, which can offset the interest paid when you buy stock (or you pay the dividend if you’re short stock). But calls or puts neither earn, nor pay, dividends. Call values are reduced because they don’t convey the ability to earn dividends, like long stock. Put values are increased because they don’t have to pay the dividend, like short stock.
When the dividend yield on a stock is higher than interest rates, it makes the cost of carry negative. That has the same effect on options prices as negative interest rates until dividend adjustment. So, negative interest rates would decrease the theoretical value of calls and increase the theoretical value of puts. If you look at stocks that have high dividend yields, it’s possible the interest rate is lower. Options on those stocks exhibit the same behavior as if interest rates were negative. Black-Scholes and other theoretical pricing models take this into account. So if interest rates go negative, options should take it in stride.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Thomas Preston is not a representative of TD Ameritrade, Inc. The material, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and may not be reflective of those held by TD Ameritrade, Inc.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.