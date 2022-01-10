TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Trading
  3. thinkMoney Magazine

Capiche: Three Lessons from a Meme-Stock Boomer

Should you focus your attention on those meme stocks or look the other way? Here are some tips to consider.

https://tickertapecdn.tdameritrade.com/assets/images/pages/md/One egg saying
3 min read
Photo by Dan Saelinger

Key Takeaways

  • The stocks traders are buzzing about may have volatility and momentum but you need to keep your wits about you before making the trade
  • If you’re going to trade options on volatile stocks, know the dynamics of vega, gamma, and theta

You’ve been eyeing that meme stock. You’re eager to jump in, join the crowd, and ride it to infinity. Understandable? Yes. Sensible? Not always. This tale has played out before, and for many traders, it hasn’t been the happiest of endings.

Should you focus your attention on those meme stocks or look the other way? That’s up to you. But remember: Some lessons need to be learned the hard way. As with all trading, starting small may be the way to go.

Count to Three

On the surface, that latest meme stock has all the makings of a trade candidate—volatility, momentum, buzz. That’s all you need, right?

Not so fast. You also need liquidity. Plus, smart traders will try to anchor their decisions to at least one or more fundamental and/or technical points. There should be a reason to get in when and where you do, and the exit target should be something other than zero or infinity.

  1. There’s no chart. With your typical meme stock, it’s about the narrative. You’re not likely to find support and resistance levels, and a moving average crossover isn’t necessarily bullish or bearish. It could just be that a trader’s rolling out of a midsize position with no liquidity to absorb it. From a fundamental standpoint, there’s also often little to go on. There’s no such thing as a price-to-buzz ratio.
  2. Volatility is smarter than your account. Ever buy a call option ahead of an earnings report, see the company beat consensus by a wide margin, the stock rallies, and you lose money because implied volatility gets slammed along with the value of the option? That can happen. If you plan to use long options as part of a meme play, make sure you understand the dynamics of vega, gamma, theta, and the rest of those greeks.
  3. It’s not different this time. Mark Twain is widely credited as saying, “History doesn’t repeat, but it often rhymes.” Meme stocks may look like a shiny new toy, but there’s nothing new here. Every once in a while, conditions align for a perfect storm of unbridled animal spirits, excess money sloshing about, and a narrative that explains away those out-of-whack fundamentals. Once upon a time, it was tulip bulbs, then railroads, then the Roaring Twenties. A generation ago, it was Y2K and the internet. Now it’s the late-pandemic economy. Every cycle has its ups and downs.

Essential Trading Rules

Have you decided to forge ahead despite the clear cautions? Heed the lessons from those who’ve been there.

  1. Get a second opinion. Old-time journalists have a saying: “If your mother says she loves you, check it out.” In other words, nothing is certain, especially if based on one metric. Look around. An anonymous post in an internet thread shouldn’t count as due diligence.
  2. Detach from the noise. It’s easy to get caught up in the hoopla. In the dot-com bubble, the old rules and metrics didn’t apply to the so-called “new economy” stocks, as the payoff would be big, someday. After the dust settled, though, for every “Amazon” that eventually made it through, there were countless others that fizzled out.
  3. Create an exit strategy. Set your game plan and stick to it, for better or worse. You don’t need to go all in (or all out) at one price. And when it’s time to take profits (or losses), do it and don’t look back. No one goes broke taking a profit too soon. It may hurt sometimes, but it can help keep you in the game for the long haul.

There’s an old adage about knowledge and wisdom. Knowledge is learning from your mistakes, but wisdom is learning from other people’s mistakes. Most of us would choose wisdom. It’s often cheaper.

Boost your brain power.

Explore our expanded education library.

Doug Ashburn is not a representative of TD Ameritrade, Inc. The material, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and may not be reflective of those held by TD Ameritrade, Inc.
Print
Doug Ashburn
By Doug Ashburn
Ticker Tape Contributor

Key Takeaways

  • The stocks traders are buzzing about may have volatility and momentum but you need to keep your wits about you before making the trade
  • If you’re going to trade options on volatile stocks, know the dynamics of vega, gamma, and theta

Recommended for you

Related Videos

More Like This
Trading Long Options Without Short-Changing Yourself 6 min read Risk Management: The Un-Fun, Must-Know Part of Trading 5 min read Twin Tops: How and When to Set Up a Double Calendar 5 min read
Related Topics
Gamma Implied Volatility Theta Trading Psychology Trading Strategies Vega
Recommended for you
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.

Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.

Scroll to Top