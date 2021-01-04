The Chartist: What’s the Market’s Breadth?

The McClellan oscillator, NYSE advance/decline line, and NYSE Tick Index can be used together to measure the market’s breadth.
The term “market breadth” may sound unusual, but it can tell you plenty about how broad-based a trend is likely to be. Most financial media publish the number of NYSE stocks that closed higher and lower in a trading day. The difference between the two is commonly called market breadth.
Sometimes an index moves to new highs, yet the number of stocks in the index making new highs may not be proportional. This could raise the cautious yellow flag. And this is where market breadth indicators can provide insight.
There are a bunch of breadth indicators. We’ll focus on three: the McClellan oscillator, NYSE advance/decline (A/D) line, and NYSE Tick Index (see figure 1). These can give you a heads-up on which way the market might move or if sentiment might change, especially if indicators are at extreme levels.
Note that the breadth indicators discussed here are based on the NYSE Composite Index. So, it’s best to use the indicators with a correlated index such as the S&P 500 Index (SPX). If you want to compare against another index, such as the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP), you may want to use breadth indicators based on the Nasdaq.
FIGURE 1: VISUALIZING MARKET BREADTH. Comparing different market breadth indicators from the Charts tab on thinkorswim® can help confirm market internals. Chart source: The thinkorswim platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
McClellan oscillator. This oscillator can be plotted as a subchart, making it simpler to compare against price moves. When the oscillator is positive, it means money is coming into the market. When it’s negative, money is leaving the market. At extreme levels, the oscillator indicates oversold/overbought levels. A divergence between the indicator and index could indicate a strong reversal.
NYSE advance/decline (A/D) line. This is a daily running total of the number of NYSE advancing stocks minus declining stocks. If the SPX and NYSE A/D line correlate, it could indicate the trend is likely to continue. But if the indicator is at an extreme level, and the index’s moves aren’t correlated, this could merit caution.
NYSE Tick Index ($TICK). This tracks the number of stocks trading on an uptick minus the number trading on a downtick. The tick index is typically used by day traders, but many traders use it to help make entry and exit decisions. An extreme $TICK reading can indicate selling or buying exhaustion. When the $TICK moves, say, between +400 and -400, it may suggest choppiness. If $TICK is at an extreme level and price is at a relative high, you may be seeing the day’s high.
If all three indicators “confirm,” that’s a pretty good indication of potential market moves. For more confirmation, take your charting expertise one step further: Consider adding other technical indicators such as moving averages and Fibonacci retracements.
Find your best fit.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Jayanthi Gopalakrishnan is not a representative of TD Ameritrade, Inc. The material, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and may not be reflective of those held by TD Ameritrade, Inc.
While this article discusses technical analysis, other approaches, including fundamental analysis, may assert very different view.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.