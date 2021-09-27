TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Trading
  3. thinkMoney Magazine

Vol Whisperer: How to Spot a New Volatility Regime

Understanding the nature of volatility regimes and recognizing when it’s shifting could help unlock potential trading opportunities.

https://tickertapecdn.tdameritrade.com/assets/images/pages/md/Business woman looking through binoculars: How to spot a new volatility regime
3 min read
Photo by Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Understand the nature of volatility regimes and how they can unlock potential trading opportunities
  • Know how to use the term structure of VIX futures to recognize volatility regime shifts

There’s an old joke that says economists can’t predict a recession, but afterward, they can identify it and tell you why it happened. As a trader, you don’t look for potential opportunity in the rearview mirror but down the road.

Whenever the underlying fundamentals experience a drastic change, it can take a while to revert back. And sometimes things don’t fully revert but settle in to a “new normal.” It’s like muscle memory—a new regime might be taking hold, but the market is still focused on the last one.

If you understand the nature of vol regimes—and recognize when one’s changing—you might unlock some hidden trading potential.

Regime ID Using VIX Futures Curves

If you look at the Cboe Volatility Index futures (/VX) curve from this past April and the two Aprils before that (see figure 1), you’ll find three different vol regimes. In 2019’s pre-pandemic world, the VIX had settled in to a classic low-vol regime—the curve was in slight contango (upward-sloping), with the front month in the low teens and deferred months in the 17s.
chart showing VIX futures listed monthly in thinkorswim platform
FIGURE 1: THREE YEARS, THREE REGIMES. VIX futures (/VX) are listed monthly, out to seven months in the future—one way to identify your regime. On the thinkorswim® platform, under the Charts tab, type in the symbol and select Product Depth > Futures. Chart source: thinkorswim platform. For illustrative purposes only.

Then COVID-19 hit, sending vol higher. The curve in April 2020 was in steep backwardation—downward-sloping with the front month near historic highs. That reflected deep market uncertainty. But one year later, well after the market fully recovered and forged ahead to new highs, with the front-month /VX below 20, back-month /VX contracts were still hovering in the mid-20s in a steep contango-term structure.

Opportunity vs. Historic Vol

How and when do regimes shift? It might help to look at the past and compare implied vol—up and down the futures curve—to the current historical vol (HV). Unlike implied vol (which is the market’s expectation of future vol), historical or “realized” vol measures the actual price movement over a period such as 20, 30, or 90 days.

On the thinkorswim platform, you can see how current HV ranks against the HV over the past year (HV percentile). Check it out for the VIX—or any stock—under the Trade tab > Today’s Options Statistics.

Is there a mismatch between the vol implied by the market and the actual observed price movement? If so, that could create potential opportunities—or at least a reason to sidestep certain strategies. For example, note the red curve in figure 1. That steep contango means, all else being equal, that options could lose extra vol steam from the two-months-out point. It’s called riding the curve, and if you’ve ever hit the slopes, you know the downhill run is easier than the uphill climb.

A final key to spotting a vol regime change as it happens: Follow the real-time action. Tune in to programming from our media affiliate, the TD Ameritrade Network, for up-to-the-minute market insights.

TD Ameritrade Network Logo

Don’t just watch the news. Use it.

Tune in to TD Ameritrade Network for live programming and the latest market insights.

TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial adviser, registered investment advisor, or broker-dealer.

Doug Ashburn is not a representative of TD Ameritrade, Inc. The material, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and may not be reflective of those held by TD Ameritrade, Inc.
Print
Doug Ashburn
By Doug Ashburn
Ticker Tape Contributor

Key Takeaways

  • Understand the nature of volatility regimes and how they can unlock potential trading opportunities
  • Know how to use the term structure of VIX futures to recognize volatility regime shifts

Recommended for you

Related Videos

More Like This
Big Stock Trading with a Parachute 6 min read Portfolio Diversification Redux: Think Like a Trader 5 min read The Nuts and Bolts of MOMO Trading 5 min read
Related Topics
Futures Historical Volatility Implied Volatility Options Trading Strategy VIX Volatility
Recommended for you
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

*TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.

Scroll to Top