Vol Whisperer: How to Spot a New Volatility Regime

Understanding the nature of volatility regimes and recognizing when it’s shifting could help unlock potential trading opportunities.
There’s an old joke that says economists can’t predict a recession, but afterward, they can identify it and tell you why it happened. As a trader, you don’t look for potential opportunity in the rearview mirror but down the road.
Whenever the underlying fundamentals experience a drastic change, it can take a while to revert back. And sometimes things don’t fully revert but settle in to a “new normal.” It’s like muscle memory—a new regime might be taking hold, but the market is still focused on the last one.
If you understand the nature of vol regimes—and recognize when one’s changing—you might unlock some hidden trading potential.
If you look at the Cboe Volatility Index futures (/VX) curve from this past April and the two Aprils before that (see figure 1), you’ll find three different vol regimes. In 2019’s pre-pandemic world, the VIX had settled in to a classic low-vol regime—the curve was in slight contango (upward-sloping), with the front month in the low teens and deferred months in the 17s.
Then COVID-19 hit, sending vol higher. The curve in April 2020 was in steep backwardation—downward-sloping with the front month near historic highs. That reflected deep market uncertainty. But one year later, well after the market fully recovered and forged ahead to new highs, with the front-month /VX below 20, back-month /VX contracts were still hovering in the mid-20s in a steep contango-term structure.
How and when do regimes shift? It might help to look at the past and compare implied vol—up and down the futures curve—to the current historical vol (HV). Unlike implied vol (which is the market’s expectation of future vol), historical or “realized” vol measures the actual price movement over a period such as 20, 30, or 90 days.
On the thinkorswim platform, you can see how current HV ranks against the HV over the past year (HV percentile). Check it out for the VIX—or any stock—under the Trade tab > Today’s Options Statistics.
Is there a mismatch between the vol implied by the market and the actual observed price movement? If so, that could create potential opportunities—or at least a reason to sidestep certain strategies. For example, note the red curve in figure 1. That steep contango means, all else being equal, that options could lose extra vol steam from the two-months-out point. It’s called riding the curve, and if you’ve ever hit the slopes, you know the downhill run is easier than the uphill climb.
A final key to spotting a vol regime change as it happens: Follow the real-time action. Tune in to programming from our media affiliate, the TD Ameritrade Network, for up-to-the-minute market insights.
Tune in to TD Ameritrade Network for live programming and the latest market insights.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial adviser, registered investment advisor, or broker-dealer.
Doug Ashburn is not a representative of TD Ameritrade, Inc. The material, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and may not be reflective of those held by TD Ameritrade, Inc.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
*TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.