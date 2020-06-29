thinkTank: Exchange-Traded Funds Analysis, SMA Stock Chart, and Stock Symbol Lookup

Use thinkorswim to analyze exchange-traded funds, find stocks that are trading above a 200-, 100-, or 50-day simple moving average, and look up stock symbols quickly.
Find out the top holdings in exchange-traded funds
From exchange-traded funds, to checking on an index, to a quick symbol lookup, the thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade has many useful nuggets to help you analyze the markets.
With so many exchange-traded funds (ETFs) out there, the trick is to find some that may meet your goals. One way to get started is to find out which stocks make up an ETF using this feature available on thinkorswim:
Below the Overview section is the Industries overview, which lists the different sectors the fund includes and the percentage allocation of each of those sectors (see figure1). Next to that are the Top 20 Holdings in Industry. So if you select a sector, such as Consumer Discretionary, the holdings in that specific industry will be listed on the right. You’ll find data such as weighting percentage, number of shares, average cost, net liquidity, and other info.
FIGURE 1: FUNDAMENTALS OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS. On the thinkorswim platform, from the Analyze tab, select Fundamentals, then Exchange-Traded Funds. Select any of the listed State Street Global Advisors funds to get an idea of what’s under the hood. Chart Source: the thinkorswim platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX) may be up or down, but that doesn’t really tell you what the stocks that make up the index are doing. You could check how many stocks are trading above their 50-, 100-, or 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Here’s how.
On the thinkorswim platform, select the Charts tab and put in any of these symbols (see figure 2).
FIGURE 2: S&P 500 MARKET INTERNALS. To find out how many S&P 500 stocks are trading above their 50-day, 100-day, or 200-day simple moving average, enter the appropriate symbol in the symbol box of the Charts window on thinkorswim. Chart Source: the thinkorswim platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
It’s impossible to remember every single symbol for equities, mutual funds, ETFs, or futures. There’s a quick and easy way to look them up on thinkorswim (see figure 3).
FIGURE 3: SYMBOL LOOKUP SHORTCUT. On the thinkorswim platform from TD Ameritrade, from any symbol box, type in “?” and hit Enter. The symbol lookup box will open, and from there you can look up a company, fund, fund family, and so on. Chart Source: the thinkorswim platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Jayanthi Gopalakrishnan is not a representative of TD Ameritrade, Inc. The material, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and may not be reflective of those held by TD Ameritrade, Inc.
Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A prospectus, obtained by calling 800-669-3900 contains this and other important information about an investment company. Read carefully before investing.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.