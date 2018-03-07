Getting Down to the Basics of Options Trading

Basic options trading strategies to help investors add stock options to their investing arsenal. Discover the building blocks of puts and calls.
Are you thinking about adding options to your investing arsenal? If so, it's important to educate yourself about what they are and how they work before you jump in. Options can be versatile and flexible, with opportunities designed for any type of market movement—up, down, or sideways. However, they're a bit less straightforward than traditional investments, and they come with their own lingo, which can take some getting used to. And, admittedly, options involve significant risks and aren't suitable for everyone.
Check out this high-level overview to help you decide if using options is right for you.
Options are contracts that give the owner (holder) the right to buy or sell an underlying asset, like a stock, at a certain price (the strike or exercise price) on or before a certain day (the expiration date). A standard contract is 100 shares and the price to purchase it is called the premium.
There are two types of options: calls and puts. And each transaction involves a buyer and seller who have different outlooks on the market and different rights and obligations.
Let's look at why someone might consider buying or selling a call option.
So how does a call option work? Think of it as an extension of a buy and hold investment strategy except you need to select a strike price and expiration date. For example, let’s say XYZ stock is trading around $20. You’re very bullish on XYZ so you buy 1 XYZ Call with a strike price of $25 expiring in January 2019. The option premium for the contract is $5. Your maximum loss is the amount you pay for the contract, $500 ($5 option premium x 100 shares) and your maximum gain is unlimited since there is no cap on how much the stock price could increase, not accounting for transaction costs. The breakeven point is $30 ($25 strike price + $5 option premium paid), so you are hoping that XYZ’s stock price rises above $30 before or on the expiration date.
Now let's look at why someone might consider buying or selling a put option.
So how does a put option work? Let’s say ABC stock is trading around $20, but you think the company’s sales are going to decline and the stock will go to $10. You buy 1 XYZ put with a strike price of $20 expiring in January 2019. The option premium is $2. Your maximum loss is $200 ($2 option premium x 100 shares) and your maximum gain is $1800 ($20 strike price - $2 option premium x 100 shares) if the stock goes to $0, not accounting for transaction costs. The breakeven point is $18 ($20 strike price - $2 option premium), so you are hoping that the price of XYZ stock falls below $18 before or on the expiration date.
The basic call and put options described above are just the beginning. There are many different ways you can use options. Some are more complex than others. Understanding how options work and the potential benefits and risks of exercising contracts and transferring rights in a security (assignment) are essential for deciding what role calls and puts might play in your investment strategy. Depending on your risk tolerance and goals, options could be a way to potentially enhance your portfolio.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Naked option strategies involve the highest amount of risk and are only appropriate for traders with the highest risk tolerance.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.