After-Hours Trading (or After-Hours Thinking About Trading): Managing the Overnight

Do you ever find yourself lying in the dark, thinking about trading? It might be those open positions in your account getting the better of you. Or you might just need to pop in and do some after-hours trading. Here are some things that keep traders up at night.
Many markets are open for trading between the close and the next day’s opening bell
At-the-money options reach their height of uncertainty just before expiration
Stubbornness and other mental mistakes can sometimes lead to stress
If you’re like most people, you have a bedtime routine—lock the doors, brush your teeth, find your spiritual center. If you carry outstanding positions, do you tuck them in at night?
Even though you may be sleeping, the market isn’t. Somewhere in the world, data is being released, news is being made, markets are responding. And if you have positions on—especially those that may have weighed on your mind during the trading day—it’s often during the overnight hours when those thoughts and feelings might be most acutely felt.
So grab that plate of milk and cookies, and let’s look at some things that keep traders up at night—and what you can do about them.
First things first. If you find yourself thinking about trading at night, think about trading at night. Many of your favorite markets are open and available in the overnight hours—and virtually around the clock.
Premarket and after-hours trading. Many listed stocks are available to trade in the premarket (from 4:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET, when the market opens) and again in so-called after-hours trading from the time the market closes at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. ET. Companies typically report earnings either before the opening bell or right after the close, so these periods can help you navigate positions outside of normal hours. But be careful: stocks are typically less liquid in the premarket and after hours, especially right before or after a news release.
24/5 trading. TD Ameritrade was the first U.S. retail broker to offer overnight trading in select securities, available 24/5 via the thinkorswim® trading platform by TD Ameritrade and the thinkorswim Mobile app. As of July 2020, the list of available securities included a broad selection of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) covering a wide range of sectors. Check the complete list of 24/5 securities, or go to the Trade tab on thinkorswim and look for the purple EXTO Eligible sign, which stands for extended hours overnight (see figure 1).
Futures. Approved accounts can access the futures market 23.5 hours a day, six days a week. (Futures open at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday and close for the week on Friday at 4:00 p.m CT.) These derivatives contracts allow you to hedge or speculate on stock indices such as the S&P 500 (/ES) and Nasdaq-100 (/NQ); commodities like crude oil, gold, and agricultural products; interest rates, foreign currencies, and more. Note that futures involve margin, which can magnify losses as well as gains. Learn more about futures to see if they’re in your future.
Learn more about extended-hours trading.
Research. Even if you’re not interested in trading outside normal hours, after hours can still be the best time to prepare trading strategies. Many traders use this time to evaluate previous trades—the losers as well as the winners—check the charts, research the fundamentals, and develop their game plan. Want to experiment with something new? The off hours might be the time to log in to your paperMoney® account and place simulated trades.
Remember, if you do end up spending time on the trading platform at night, you still need to get adequate rest. Burning the candle at both ends isn’t likely to be sustainable in the long term.
As option traders know, the closer you get to expiration, the more uncertain the outcome of your positions—particularly those that are at the money. At expiration, an options contract’s delta is either zero (out of the money and expires worthless) or 1.00 (in the money and exercised or assigned). That delta uncertainty—which intensifies the closer you get to expiration—is called gamma.
Furthermore, although each option decays throughout its life (that’s called theta), that decay becomes more pronounced the closer you get to expiration. If you’re long options, you want the market to move (and in the right direction). If you’re short, you’d like the market to stay still so you can get the most out of your theta.
The common thread here is uncertainty. Is all that uncertainty weighing on your mind at 3 a.m.? If so, it might be time to reassess your strategy. Perhaps your position sizes are too big. Or maybe carrying options positions into expiration isn’t your cup of tea. If so, consider closing out or rolling options positions before they start playing with your mind.
Ever heard the phrase “don’t go to bed angry,” popular in premarital counseling? That applies to your trading positions as well. If you find yourself doing battle with something in your account—maybe a position that you’re hanging onto out of stubbornness or spite—you either need to accept it for what it is or be prepared to part ways.
There’s another phrase traders sometimes use: “Blowing through a mental stop order.” A mental stop is kind of like a regular stop order, but it’s not one you enter as a trade—it’s one that stays inside your head. And if you blew through it, that means you told yourself you’d close out a loser if it went against you by X amount. Then when it went against you by X amount, you hung on. Or worse, maybe you even doubled your position.
You know what they call traders who aren’t disciplined in their exit points? Ex-traders.
You don’t want to be an ex-trader. When a position is keeping you up at night, it could be a sign that you’re not being true to your trading strategy. It could be time to address a possible strategy change head-on.
No job should be an all-day/all-night gig, and that’s especially true with trading—whether you trade for a living or in your spare time. So make sure you’re giving your trader brain what it needs so you can get that shut-eye when you need it.
But if you get the urge to log in during the wee hours, the platforms (and many of the products you trade) are open for business. Pass the cookies, please.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. A prospectus, obtained by calling 800-669-3900, contains this and other important information about an investment company. Read carefully before investing.
ETFs can entail risks similar to direct stock ownership, including market, sector, or industry risks. Some ETFs may involve international risk, currency risk, commodity risk, leverage risk, credit risk and interest rate risk. Trading prices may not reflect the net asset value of the underlying securities. Commission fees typically apply.
Futures and futures options trading is speculative and is not suitable for all investors. Please read the Risk Disclosure for Futures and Options prior to trading futures products.
Futures accounts are not protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).
Futures and futures options trading services provided by TD Ameritrade Futures & Forex LLC. Trading privileges subject to review and approval. Not all clients will qualify.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.