Tools for Traders: Trader TV, Chat Rooms, and Free Education on thinkorswim®

Looking to connect, share ideas, and learn market insights from veteran traders for a more informed strategy? Learn how to get Trader TV, chat rooms, and free education products on the thinkorswim® platform.
There are a lot of benefits to being a trader, but unless you happen to work on a trading desk, one of the downsides is that it can be a lonely endeavor. And staring at screens by yourself for hours at a time without any human interaction can lead to a trader’s biggest enemy: boredom. Bored traders become susceptible to mistakes, and what’s worse, they might lose focus on what’s happening in the markets and potentially miss out on opportunities.
But with the thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade, you don’t have to trade alone. There’s an entire online community where you can interact with fellow traders and watch real-time streaming content designed by and created just for traders.
It can feel like a club, and if you’re on the platform, it’s like you’re a member.
With thinkorswim, your configuration is customizable, so you can set it up however you wish. (See figure 1 for a sample.) Read on to learn about some of the tools you can use to stay engaged during the trading day and beyond.
FIGURE 1: A SAMPLE SETUP. The thinkorswim platform allows you to design an interactive online trading dashboard however you like. This sample setup includes a watchlist, Trader TV, charts and prices, and a chat room. To access free courses, articles, videos, and live webcasts, select the Education tab. Image source: the thinkorswim platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
This platform flexibility allows you to integrate the thinkorswim live trading chat rooms with Trader TV. Trader TV gives you round-the-clock streaming content from CNBC U.S., Europe, and Asia. It also offers daily programming from TD Ameritrade Network*, to which you can tune in for a full trading day’s worth of programming from 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT until an hour past that closing bell on Wall Street. Here’s the lineup as of November 2019.
* TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial adviser, registered investment advisor, or broker-dealer.
On Friday afternoon, the cameras keep rolling for an extra 30 minutes with Weekend Trader, Fridays, 5–5:30 p.m. ET. Join JJ Kinahan, TD Ameritrade's chief market strategist, for expert insight and analysis on the most important market-moving activity from the past week and a breakdown of how it all might impact the markets in the upcoming week.
Did you miss any of the live programming? Several segments, including “Weekend Trader,” “Your First Trade,” “Fast Market,” and “Virtual Trade,” air throughout the weekend.
Whether you’re glued to the screen during the trading day or doing research off-hours, you never have to be alone—virtually, anyway. The Education tab can become your BFF, with thousands of hours of courses, article and video archives, and webcasts. Here’s a rundown.
Got an idea or observation you’d like to share? Interested in other user’s views on a potential trade candidate? Try heading over to the trading chat rooms on the thinkorswim platform.
To access the thinkorswim chat rooms, log in to the platform, then select the Support/Chat icon in the upper-right corner of the screen, then select the Chat Rooms tab. Once you do, you’ll see a list of available public chat rooms. And speaking of support, do you need help from a thinkorswim pro? If so, the Live Support group is there throughout the trading week to field your questions.
With this combination of trading chat rooms, audio and video feeds, and education offerings, plus integrated watchlists and chart tools, you’ll never have to worry about being bored again. Plus, you can engage even when you’re on the go. Trader TV and chat rooms are available on both the thinkorswim app as well as the TD Ameritrade Mobile Trader app.
You can design your trading platform around an engaging, interactive community with whom you can share, learn, and shoot the breeze throughout the trading day. Just a few more ways to get data and information you might be looking for to help you focus on finding the best opportunities in the market.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Amertrade Network programming is provided for general information purposes only and should not be considered individualized recommendations or advice.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.