Subscribe
Tools for Traders: Trader TV, Chat Rooms, and Free Education on thinkorswim®

Looking to connect, share ideas, and learn market insights from veteran traders for a more informed strategy? Learn how to get Trader TV, chat rooms, and free education products on the thinkorswim® platform.

https://tickertapecdn.tdameritrade.com/assets/images/pages/md/Chat room for thinkorswim trading platform
4 min read
Photo by Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • The TD Ameritrade Network offers nine hours of live programming each business day
  • If you’re looking for trade support or trading ideas (or you have ideas to share), it’s all there under one tab
  • Pull up immersive curricula, webinars, archived videos, and articles, all freely available to TD Ameritrade clients 

There are a lot of benefits to being a trader, but unless you happen to work on a trading desk, one of the downsides is that it can be a lonely endeavor. And staring at screens by yourself for hours at a time without any human interaction can lead to a trader’s biggest enemy: boredom. Bored traders become susceptible to mistakes, and what’s worse, they might lose focus on what’s happening in the markets and potentially miss out on opportunities.

But with the thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade, you don’t have to trade alone. There’s an entire online community where you can interact with fellow traders and watch real-time streaming content designed by and created just for traders.

It can feel like a club, and if you’re on the platform, it’s like you’re a member. 

With thinkorswim, your configuration is customizable, so you can set it up however you wish. (See figure 1 for a sample.) Read on to learn about some of the tools you can use to stay engaged during the trading day and beyond.  
Sample trading setup on thinkorswim

FIGURE 1: A SAMPLE SETUP. The thinkorswim platform allows you to design an interactive online trading dashboard however you like. This sample setup includes a watchlist, Trader TV, charts and prices, and a chat room. To access free courses, articles, videos, and live webcasts, select the Education tab. Image source: the thinkorswim platform from TD AmeritradeFor illustrative purposes only.

Tune In to Trader TV on thinkorswim

This platform flexibility allows you to integrate the thinkorswim live trading chat rooms with Trader TV. Trader TV gives you round-the-clock streaming content from CNBC U.S., Europe, and Asia. It also offers daily programming from TD Ameritrade Network*, to which you can tune in for a full trading day’s worth of programming from 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT until an hour past that closing bell on Wall Street. Here’s the lineup as of November 2019.

* TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial adviser, registered investment advisor, or broker-dealer.

  • Futures with Ben Lichtenstein: M–F, 8–9 a.m. ET. Join host Ben Lichtenstein as he examines the latest developments in the futures markets live, using charts and technical analysis to break down commodities trading and explore trading trends.
  • Morning Trade Live: M–F, 9–11 a.m. ET. Kick off the trading day with Oliver Renick as he delivers a unique blend of live market commentary, overnight and foreign markets activity, opening bell, and other real-time news.
  • Fast Market: M–F, 11 a.m.–12 p.m. ET. Hosts Alex Coffey and Kevin Hincks break down the market, providing in-depth insights for intermediate to advanced traders on how an investor might interpret current market activity. Technical market specialists, analysts, and outside guests join the program, offering their take on different markets.
  • Your First Trade: M–F, 12–12:30 p.m. ET. Instead of sitting on the sidelines and missing out on potential investment opportunities, take control of your financial future by watching “Your First Trade.” Host Scott Connor, TD Ameritrade director of education, takes you on an educational journey where you can discover fundamental trading concepts and portfolio management tools, plus view example trades based on the latest market news.
  • Virtual Trade: M–F, 12:30–1 p.m. ET. Scott Connor explores trading tools and key fundamental concepts. Join new trader Jenny Horne as she embarks on a quest to reach her investment goals.
  • The Watch List: M–F, 1–2 p.m. ET. Host Nicole Petallides offers investors a midday look at some of the stocks, sectors, and commodities in the day's news. She hosts a panel of experts ranging from industry-leading CEOs, analysts, and Wall Street influencers to discuss pressing topics moving the market in real time. “The Watch List” provides viewers with a midpoint status update for the end of the trading day and beyond.
  • Midday Movers with Ben Lichtenstein: M–F, 2:30–3 p.m. ET. Host Ben Lichtenstein provides a live intraday update with a focus on major movers across various sectors and how they impact the markets. Chart specialists join in the conversation to offer insights through technical analysis.
  • Market on Close: M–F, 3–5 p.m. ET. Wrap up your trading day with Oliver Renick as he offers a live recap of the day’s top stories and market movers, plus a look ahead to tomorrow’s expectations and upcoming events.

On Friday afternoon, the cameras keep rolling for an extra 30 minutes with Weekend Trader, Fridays, 55:30 p.m. ET. Join JJ Kinahan, TD Ameritrade's chief market strategist, for expert insight and analysis on the most important market-moving activity from the past week and a breakdown of how it all might impact the markets in the upcoming week.

Did you miss any of the live programming? Several segments, including “Weekend Trader,” “Your First Trade,” “Fast Market,” and “Virtual Trade,” air throughout the weekend.

Free Education

Whether you’re glued to the screen during the trading day or doing research off-hours, you never have to be alone—virtually, anyway. The Education tab can become your BFF, with thousands of hours of courses, article and video archives, and webcasts. Here’s a rundown.

  • Immersive curriculum. Industry professionals from TD Ameritrade have designed and developed free online courses to help you become a more informed trader. These in-depth courses feature lesson plans, quizzes, and even final exams.
  • Articles and videos. Search the catalog of more than 200 instructional videos, publications, and tutorials, covering trading basics to advanced strategies and pretty much everything in between.
  • Webcasts. TD Ameritrade offers weekly online webcasts for traders of all experience levels. Webcasts allow you to interact via live chat with education coaches and fellow investors. Can’t make the live events? Most webcasts are available to watch on demand.

Something on Your Mind? Let’s Chat

Got an idea or observation you’d like to share? Interested in other user’s views on a potential trade candidate? Try heading over to the trading chat rooms on the thinkorswim platform.

To access the thinkorswim chat rooms, log in to the platform, then select the Support/Chat icon in the upper-right corner of the screen, then select the Chat Rooms tab. Once you do, you’ll see a list of available public chat rooms. And speaking of support, do you need help from a thinkorswim pro? If so, the Live Support group is there throughout the trading week to field your questions.

With this combination of trading chat rooms, audio and video feeds, and education offerings, plus integrated watchlists and chart tools, you’ll never have to worry about being bored again. Plus, you can engage even when you’re on the go. Trader TV and chat rooms are available on both the thinkorswim app as well as the TD Ameritrade Mobile Trader app.

You can design your trading platform around an engaging, interactive community with whom you can share, learn, and shoot the breeze throughout the trading day. Just a few more ways to get data and information you might be looking for to help you focus on finding the best opportunities in the market. 
Doug Ashburn
By Doug Ashburn
Ticker Tape Contributor

Key Takeaways

  • The TD Ameritrade Network offers nine hours of live programming each business day
  • If you’re looking for trade support or trading ideas (or you have ideas to share), it’s all there under one tab
  • Pull up immersive curricula, webinars, archived videos, and articles, all freely available to TD Ameritrade clients 

