TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Tools
  3. thinkorswim Platform

Tools of the Trade (Earnings Trade That Is)

Earnings—a quarterly company check-up— are one of the most important “known” events that allow traders to align a strategy on the thinkorswim platform.

https://tickertapecdn.tdameritrade.com/assets/images/pages/md/
3 min read
Photo by

Ask any trader: markets deliver potentially newsy and stock-driving events that can be well-telegraphed and those that are surprises. Earnings releases—a regularly broadcasted quarterly company check-up—are one of the most important “known” events that allow traders to align a strategy in advance. And it can help knowing how to use the best tools and features on the thinkorswim® platform. 

The first place to start? Identify publicly traded companies held in your portfolio that have scheduled upcoming earnings releases. By activating the “News and Corporate Actions in Position Statement” feature, it will become clear which holdings have a pending event, including earnings. Activate this feature in the “Setup” menu found in the top-right corner of your platform (figure 1).

thinkorswim corporate action notice

FIGURE 1: TURN ON THOSE NOTIFICATIONS.

Activate the feature “News and Corporate Actions in Position Statement” in the “Setup” menu found in the top-right corner of your platform. Source: TD Ameritrade’s thinkorswim® platform.

Once this feature has been activated, you’ll see an icon next to the ticker symbol in your position statement indicating an event is occurring in the next eight weeks (figure 2). This only needs to be done once and you’ll automatically see icons next to the names in your portfolio with a relevant event or events.

thinkorswim chart icons

FIGURE 2: ICONIC.

Unobtrusive, simple icons tied to events for listed stocks turn up next to your holdings. A lightbulb, for example, indicates an earnings event. Source: TD Ameritrade’s thinkorswim® platform.

Calendar Help

You’ll probably still need more information. The “Calendar” tool allows you to determine not only which company has earnings upcoming, but exactly when they’re due to report. This tool can display this information for a variety of different criteria. For instance, you might wonder: “What S&P 500 companies have earnings this week?” or “What companies in my portfolio have earnings this week?” The process is simple: Log into the thinkorswim® platform, click “MarketWatch” at the top of the screen, click “Calendar” and select the events you want to see on the calendar: day, week, month, or just a list. You can filter using the “Watchlist” tool in the upper-left corner (figure 3).

thinkorswim marketwatch calendar

FIGURE 3: GET SPECIFIC.

Click “MarketWatch” at the top of the screen, click “Calendar” and select the events you want to see on the calendar: day, week, month, or just a list. You can filter using the “Watchlist” tool in the upper-left corner. Source: TD Ameritrade’s thinkorswim® platform.

Earnings: Past, Present, Future?

The “Chart” tab is another feature that allows you to not only plan for upcoming earnings but consult previous earnings and related price moves, too. The first step is to adjust the settings to show corporate actions. As shown in figure 4, by clicking on the “Settings” gear in the chart tab, you’ll bring up the “Chart Settings” menu.  In the box that appears, select “Equities” and then check the box next to “Show Corporate actions.”

thinkorswim news notifications

FIGURE 4: TURN ON THOSE NOTIFICATIONS.

Activate the feature “news and corporate actions in position statement” in the “setup” menu found in the top-right corner of your platform. Source: TD Ameritrade’s thinkorswim® platform.

Your charts will now display icons at the bottom of the chart indicating corporate actions. You can see not only upcoming corporate actions but results from previous earnings periods as well as dividends. While still in the chart settings menu, you can also expand the time axis on your chart to show the next upcoming event. Note in figure 5, this is done in the “Time axis” tab in the settings menu by checking the box next to “Auto expand to Fit: Corporate Actions.” If done correctly you should now see the icons on the bottom of your chart (figure 6). 

thinkorswim time axis

FIGURE 5: AND COMING NEXT?

Select the “Time axis” tab in the settings menu by checking the box next to “Auto expand to Fit: Corporate Actions.” Source: TD Ameritrade’s thinkorswim® platform.

thinkorswim chart history

FIGURE 6: FRONT AND CENTER.

Chart configurations will make it clear when in chart history that earnings, dividends, and other events took place. They also fill in based on your time settings for upcoming events. Source: TD Ameritrade’s thinkorswim® platform.
Print
Shawn Cruz
By Shawn Cruz
Trader Business Strategy Manager, TD Ameritrade

Recommended for you

Related Videos

More Like This
Options Rolls: Tools to Adjust Your Trading Strategy 4 min read thinkorswim® Tools: Top 5 Questions New Traders Ask About the Trading Platform 8 min read The Sweet Suite of thinkorswim® Tools: Simple, Powerful, Connected 5 min read
Related Topics
Charting Earnings thinkorswim
Recommended for you
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top