The TD Ameritrade Mobile app has a robust library of “how to videos” with bite-sized tutorials and step by step instructions on how to use the app’s core features.
Last fall, the TD Ameritrade Mobile app rolled out more than 20 educational videos to help clients in their investing journeys. The videos cover investing basics, as well as strategies for investing in stocks, sectors, options, and ETFs. Other videos touch on trading, portfolio analysis, and risk management.
And to help investors apply that investment knowledge, the enhanced TD Ameritrade Mobile app now also offers a robust library of "How-To Videos" that demonstrate how the app works. The new videos are bite-size, one- to four-minute tutorials that show step-by-step instructions for using some of the app’s core features: trading, transferring and depositing funds, and creating alerts, charts, and watchlists—with more to come.
Whether you’re a new client using TD Ameritrade Mobile, or you’ve been a client for years, the videos can help enhance your experience. Don’t have the app? It’s available via the App Store for iOS (iPhone + iPad) and in the Google Play Store for Android Phones.
To check out the new videos, log in and tap More at the bottom right, then Education. You’ll find a whole tab of content devoted to TD Ameritrade How-To Videos.
Trading and investing can require a good chunk of your available brainpower. The last thing you need is to get bogged down navigating functionality. When you ask yourself, “Should I tap this button?”, it should be because you’re pondering whether a trade is appropriate for your objectives, time horizon, and risk tolerance—not because you’re wondering whether it’s the right button.
These how-to videos are designed to help you get comfortable with the mechanics of the app, so you can devote your gray matter to the investment at hand. For example:
HOW TO: Move money around. Need to deposit funds into your account? There are TD Ameritrade videos on “Remote Check Deposit,” and electronic funds transfer via “Automated Clearing House (ACH).” (But before you make that first transaction, be sure to log in to the TD Ameritrade website to set up your banking instructions.)
HOW TO: Create alerts and watchlists. The market is full of potential opportunities—thousands of equities, funds, derivative instruments, and so on—and some may be more appropriate than others for your investing objectives. But you only have two eyes, and plenty of other demands on your time. Let the TD Ameritrade Mobile app do the watching for you. These videos show you how to set up watchlists and create alerts so you’ll be notified when your criteria like a specific price point, hits its target.
HOW TO: Analyze charts. Are you a technical analysis newbie, a charting guru, or somewhere in between? In any case, the Charts Overview video can show you how to pull up a chart, add indicators, and use charting tools.
HOW TO: Trade stocks, ETFs, and options. Ready to make a trade? The video on Trading Stocks and ETFs shows you how. Are you an options trader? You can pull up option chains—those lists of strike prices, bids and offers, risk parameters, and more—and learn how to customize them to your needs. And when you’re ready to trade those options, there’s a video on how to trade single-leg options and another on multi-leg option strategies.
As the world becomes ever more mobile, TD Ameritrade continues to respond to the evolving needs of its clients. Learn how to harness the trading and investing power you carry with you.
