You Have Nothing to Lose When Playing With paperMoney®

You know what they day: practice makes perfect! Improve your trading skills by practicing with thinkorswim's paperMoney.
Do you know what pilots, product engineers and online gamers all have in common? At some point in their lives they have likely all used computer simulation programs to sharpen their skills.
Now you can join their ranks by practicing trading with paperMoney®.
You have probably heard it around a thousand times, but the reality is, traders (or traders in training) will never be perfect. Does that mean you should toss the idea of practicing out the window? Of course not.
In trading, and all investing for that matter, it’s just as important to learn what not to do as what to do. With the paperMoney® simulator, you can practice whenever you want and without putting any money on the line.
You can also reset your paperMoney® account at any time to return to your original settings. Go to Monitor Page, then Activity and Positions, right click on your position and select Reset all positions.
Even if you’ve already downloaded paperMoney®, check back regularly for updates. Remember, paperMoney® is a great place for a risk-free try out of new trading platform features and your strategies before going live.
