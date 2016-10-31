TD Ameritrade
Make It Your Own: New Custom Filters on My Stocks Overview

https://tickertapecdn.tdameritrade.com/assets/images/pages/md/Stocks Overview Page TD Ameritrade
2 min read
Photo by

We shared three reasons to visit the My Stocks Overview page earlier this year. The dashboard displays your recent activity and provides you with relevant stock-related news, important events, and social signals related to your positions, helping you stay up-to-date on the markets and stocks that matter most to you.

"We’ve taken the page’s customization even further to make it easier and quicker to access the information you're looking for on your dashboard. To help you better manage your stocks events section, we created an additional level of customization by adding three filters you can easily apply to your dashboard," said Stephanie Wagner, Senior Manager, Research and Content Strategy at TD Ameritrade.

To apply a filter, log in to your account at tdameritrade.com and go to Research & Ideas > Stocks. Then click the gear icon (figure 1) on the Overview page and choose any single or combination of the three category filters (positions, recently viewed stocks, and watch lists). Click “Update” to modify your view accordingly.

My Stocks Overview on tdameritrade.com

FIGURE 1: APPLY A FILTER.

Pick and choose which filters to display your positions, recently viewed stocks, and watch lists. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Not a recommendation of a specific security.

So what does this mean for you? Now all the information you need is all in one place, and you have a clearer view of the data in your search.

For example, you can use the recently viewed stocks filter (figure 2) to get a comprehensive look at stock events for those you've been keeping an eye on.

stock events recently viewed stocks on tdameritrade.com

FIGURE 2: STOCK EVENTS.

Use the recently viewed stocks filter in My Stocks Overview to see recent stock event activity. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Not a recommendation of a specific security.

The Stocks Overview page is not a one-size-fits-all design. It’s customized to you based on your recent activity. You’ll see the latest stock events related to your positions, companies you have recently viewed, and your own past research. Because it is tailored to your activity, it’s also a great resource for finding new trade ideas. The page helps you follow sectors on the move, stocks in the news, and companies most active in social media.

But Your Research Doesn’t Have to Stop There. 

If you want to further explore information on a particular stock or company you are interested in, log in to your account and go to Research & Ideas > Stocks > Profile (or simply enter the symbol in the symbol lookup box at the top of the page). On the Stocks Profile Page, you will find important information on the company’s profile and see charts, earnings, valuation, and more (figure 3).  

stocks profile on tdameritrade.com

FIGURE 3: STOCKS PROFILE PAGE.

Navigate to Research & Ideas > Stocks > Profile to further analyze a stock or company you’re interested in. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Not a recommendation of a specific security.

Ticker Tape Editors
By Ticker Tape Editors
TD Ameritrade

Fundamental Analysis Release Stocks Overview TD Ameritrade Website
