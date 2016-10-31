Make It Your Own: New Custom Filters on My Stocks Overview

We shared three reasons to visit the My Stocks Overview page earlier this year. The dashboard displays your recent activity and provides you with relevant stock-related news, important events, and social signals related to your positions, helping you stay up-to-date on the markets and stocks that matter most to you. "We’ve taken the page’s customization even further to make it easier and quicker to access the information you're looking for on your dashboard. To help you better manage your stocks events section, we created an additional level of customization by adding three filters you can easily apply to your dashboard," said Stephanie Wagner, Senior Manager, Research and Content Strategy at TD Ameritrade. To apply a filter, log in to your account at tdameritrade.com and go to Research & Ideas > Stocks. Then click the gear icon (figure 1) on the Overview page and choose any single or combination of the three category filters (positions, recently viewed stocks, and watch lists). Click “Update” to modify your view accordingly.
FIGURE 1: APPLY A FILTER.
Pick and choose which filters to display your positions, recently viewed stocks, and watch lists. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Not a recommendation of a specific security.
So what does this mean for you? Now all the information you need is all in one place, and you have a clearer view of the data in your search.
For example, you can use the recently viewed stocks filter (figure 2) to get a comprehensive look at stock events for those you've been keeping an eye on.
FIGURE 2: STOCK EVENTS.
Use the recently viewed stocks filter in My Stocks Overview to see recent stock event activity. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Not a recommendation of a specific security.
The Stocks Overview page is not a one-size-fits-all design. It’s customized to you based on your recent activity. You’ll see the latest stock events related to your positions, companies you have recently viewed, and your own past research. Because it is tailored to your activity, it’s also a great resource for finding new trade ideas. The page helps you follow sectors on the move, stocks in the news, and companies most active in social media.
If you want to further explore information on a particular stock or company you are interested in, log in to your account and go to Research & Ideas > Stocks > Profile (or simply enter the symbol in the symbol lookup box at the top of the page). On the Stocks Profile Page, you will find important information on the company’s profile and see charts, earnings, valuation, and more (figure 3).
FIGURE 3: STOCKS PROFILE PAGE.
Navigate to Research & Ideas > Stocks > Profile to further analyze a stock or company you’re interested in. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Not a recommendation of a specific security.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.