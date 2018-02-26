Want Powerful Charting Analysis on the Go? Mobile Trader App

You’ll never miss a tick in the market with the TD Ameritrade Mobile Trader investment app.
The market moves fast, but for most of us, life moves even faster, rarely giving us a moment during the day to sit down at a computer—or even pull out a laptop—to check in on the day’s action. Enter TD Ameritrade Mobile Trader, a powerful mobile trading platform that gives you the freedom to chart and trade stocks, options, futures, and forex pretty much anywhere you can get cell or Wi-Fi coverage.
And it’s recognized as one of the best investment apps out there—TD Ameritrade Mobile Trader has received plenty of industry accolades.
Love a little technical analysis in the morning? Powerful charting tools are now available in the palm of your hand. Apply Fibonacci retracements while you're waiting for your favorite handcrafted cafe beverage, and don't worry, your caffeine-inspired technical analysis will be waiting on your thinkorswim® desktop client the next time you decide to visit your computer. Not only do the charts sync with your desktop, but to all of your mobile devices as well.
When you find the setup you want, you can choose from a variety of conditional orders to enter a position in stocks, options, multi-leg options, futures, or forex.
And remember, with the TD Ameritrade Mobile Trader app, you’re never on your own. There’s a whole suite of straightforward and easy-to-follow tutorial videos available that will walk you through each section of the app to help you get started. Plus, live text support gives you immediate access to a trading specialist—in real time—for help with accessing tools, placing trades, or other specific questions.
Say you've called up a chart and are ready to do a little painting on your current trading landscape. Want to draw a trendline, channel, or other technical indicator? Need to leave yourself a note? Do it all within Mobile Trader with a robust suite of charting tools. Exploring technical analysis on your favorite mobile device—now that's time well spent.
And remember, virtually anything you can do on your desktop, you can do in the app: run market scans, analyze positions, and monitor watchlists using over 300 technical charts and indicators.
When you're ready to pause the hands-on charting and do some studying or research, you can access the latest in trading education, from webcasts and online courses to live market news and programming on the TD Ameritrade Network. Live-stream news on CNBC, get in-depth company profiles from Trefis, communicate with other traders, and listen to real-time, third-party market data.
And if you’re awake, so is the market: qualified TD Ameritrade clients can now trade select securities 24 hours a day, 5 days a week (excluding market holidays).
Even if you’re not ready to trade on the go, you can still use real market data to test your theories and strategies at no cost—with $100,000 in virtual funds—using the paperMoney® platform on your mobile device.
So why wait? Become a more informed trader and never miss a tick with the TD Ameritrade Mobile Trader app. To get started exploring all it has to offer, download the trading app from TD Ameritrade.
