Mobile App Security: Protection While On-the-Go

Learn about the layers of security offered to users of TD Ameritrade’s mobile platforms.
Using your mobile app for trading and managing your finances means access from a train, on vacation, and even while waiting in line for coffee. But not everyone who can transact business from a mobile device actually does. One thing holding many people back is concern about security and privacy.
Financial firms have invested heavily in cybersecurity in recent years, and additional protections are in place to minimize the dangers. But users should consider following certain best practices to make the mobile experience even more secure.
Security is like an onion with each layer contributing to the whole. People have different views on security risks, so they should choose the level of security with which they’re comfortable. For a complete list of online security procedures, policies, and additional steps you can take, visit the TD Ameritrade security page.
It’s quite understandable if you’re worried about the privacy and security of financial apps that contain sensitive and private information. Recent malware and cyberattacks are just part of the issue. You may also worry about the privacy of your financial information when you use a wireless network, particularly if it’s a third-party network.
The good news is that we've taken a number of steps to ensure security and privacy on our mobile platform apps—TD Ameritrade Mobile and TD Ameritrade Mobile Trader. In addition, our mobile apps allow you to take advantage of many of the same features as those on tdameritrade.com.
Here are a few reasons why you can feel confident using our mobile platforms:
Plus, as a TD Ameritrade client, we protect assets with our Asset Protection Guarantee. If you were to lose cash or securities from your TD Ameritrade account due to unauthorized activity, TD Ameritrade will reimburse you for the cash or shares of securities you lost.
We're continuously making updates to enhance security to our mobile applications. Here are a few tips on how you can help ensure security when you trade or manage your finances on your mobile device:
I suggest setting the trading application to time out in the shortest allowable time frame. I have mine set to "Always," so that I have to provide my fingerprint every time I trade.
As for functionality, our customers who use our mobile apps say the platform supplies the key functions they need in order to trade or check account balances; find it easy to use, and appreciate their ability to trade wherever or whenever it suits them.
But an ounce of prevention, combined with a touch of vigilance, can help ensure your safety and privacy as you manage your finances on-the-go.
