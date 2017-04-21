Stay in the Know With Equity IPO and Fixed-Income New Issue Alerts

Learn how you can sign up to receive an email alert whenever an IPO that TD Ameritrade is participating in becomes available.
We're happy to announce that you can now sign up to receive an email alert whenever an equity initial public offering (IPO) or fixed-income new issue offering that we're participating in becomes available.
To sign up, log in to your account at tdameritrade.com and go to Research & Ideas > Alerts > Equity IPOs. Once enrolled (see figure 1), you’ll receive an email whenever a deal we are participating in is open to take conditional offers to buy (COBs), which is usually a week prior to the IPO offering price. The alert will include the name of the company offering the IPO, a symbol (if one has been assigned), the estimated pricing date, and range.
FIGURE 1: EQUITY IPOS.
To sign up for Equity IPO alerts, log in to your account at tdameritrade.com and go to Research & Ideas > Alerts. Once signed up you'll potentially be one of the first to know whenever a deal we are participating in is open to take COBs. Source: tdameritrade.com. For illustrative purposes only.
It’s important to note that receipt of an IPO alert does not mean you are eligible to participate in an offering or that you will receive an allocation. See our IPO eligibility requirements.
To receive an alert when a fixed-income new issue becomes available, log in to your account at tdameritrade.com and go to Research & Ideas > Alerts > Fixed-Income New Issues. Check which types of alerts you want to get (see figure 2). Depending on which you choose, the email you receive will include information relevant to that type like the offering period, issuer, expected yield and ratings, and payment frequency.*
FIGURE 2: FIXED-INCOME NEW ISSUES.
Log in to your account at tdameritrade.com and go to Research & Ideas > Alerts > Fixed-Income New Issues, and check which types of alerts you wish to receive. It's easy and helps you receive the latest information at the drop of a dime. Source: tdameritrade.com. For illustrative purposes only.
IPOs are subject to unique risks and are not suitable for all investors.
On occasion, we will act as a member of the selling group for IPOs. When we do, we can offer qualified accounts the opportunity to participate. For more information, please visit our page on IPOs.
