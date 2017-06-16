Enhanced Mobile App Offers Better Trading Experience

The TD Ameritrade Mobile app has a little more pep this spring after launching new trade tickets and a much improved options trading experience.
The TD Ameritrade Mobile app has a little more pep in its step after launching brand new trade tickets and a much improved options trading experience. Whether you trade stocks or you trade options for income, protection, or speculation, our latest release has something for you.
The following enhancements to improve your trading experience are now available:
FIGURE 1: MULTI-LEG TRADE TICKET AND STOCK TICKET.
Previously our mobile app was rigid and not very customizable. But thanks to some much-needed spring cleaning, we now have an enhanced look and feel. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
Previously on the app it only supported single option leg chains (ex. calls and/or puts). The chain display was also a bit rigid with only a handful of non-customizable column data points available. All this has changed with our new release.
FIGURE 2: INTRODUCING OPTION STRATEGIES.
Our app used to be a bit rigid and only supported single option leg chains. But now we have 10 of the most popular option strategy chains available and a streamlined trade flow. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
FIGURE 3: INCREASED OPTION CHAIN CUSTOMIZATION.
With our new column editor capability, you get to control what columns you want to see and the order you see them in. We also made several helpful chain improvements. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
Check out the app and these new features; now available on both iOS (iPhone+iPad) and Android Phone.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.