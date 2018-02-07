Go Paperless This Tax Season: E-Delivery of Documents

Introducing Electronic Delivery Tax Documents at TD Ameritrade. Learn more about your document delivery preferences.
The year has come to an end and feels like a distant memory as you focus your time and energy on what's ahead, looking forward to everything the new year has to offer you. You're running full steam ahead with those New Year's resolutions that are in full swing (that you are wholeheartedly committed to, right?) Okay, maybe not.
But here’s the thing, the one rather large detail that’s left to really shut the door on the previous year…. ahem, filing your taxes. Sounds fun, right? Probably not, unless you’re expecting that coveted refund from Uncle Sam. Lucky for you, at TD Ameritrade we’re trying to take a little of the stress and anxiety out of filing season by introducing a new way to receive your tax documents.
Instead of receiving a physical copy of your forms via snail mail, you now have the option to receive your tax forms electronically. Having your documents delivered electronically potentially eliminates the risk of your personal information being intercepted via a physical copy.
So how do you sign up for E-Delivery? It’s actually quite easy. Simply log in to your account at tdameritrade.com. You'll then hover over the Client Services > My Profile > Communication Preferences.
FIGURE 1: COMMUNICATION PREFERENCES.
A "Communication Preferences" tab is available with new choices to customize the types of communications clients receive from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
Next, select Edit and you'll be provided the option of how you would like to receive your monthly statements, trade confirmations, and tax documents.
If you decide to receive your tax documents electronically, you'll then receive an email notification when your Consolidated 1099, 1099-R, 5498, or 1042-S forms are ready to be viewed.
FIGURE 2: SELECT PREFERENCES.
Once you've selected your delivery preferences, click Save. For illustrative purposes only.
If you choose to receive your tax documents electronically, you'll receive a message via your personal email once your documents are ready to be viewed. Once you've received this email, you can then log in to your account at tdameritrade.com, navigate to My Account > Tax Center, and download the forms as a PDF. Electronic documents are especially handy if you file through E-Filers, such as Turbo Tax, as you only need the Document ID located at the top right of your tax form to upload your information.
If you need any assistance in signing up, please give us a call at 800-669-3900. We’re here 24/7/365 to assist!
TD Ameritrade does not provide tax advice. We suggest you consult with a tax-planning professional with regard to your personal circumstances.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.