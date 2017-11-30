Boost Your Investment Knowledge with TD Ameritrade Mobile

With the TD Ameritrade Mobile app, TD Ameritrade clients have a wealth of educational resources at their finger tips to help fuel their investing strategies.
Education enables you to acquire valuable knowledge. The more knowledge you have, the better position you can be in to make important life decisions and choices. This also applies to your financial life decisions and choices, so why not take advantage of all the educational resources TD Ameritrade has available to TD Ameritrade clients? Especially when they are at no additional cost.
With the TD Ameritrade Mobile app, as a TD Ameritrade client, you now have a wealth of educational resources at your fingertips to help fuel investing strategies and product knowledge. TD Ameritrade now offers over 20 educational videos providing education on various investing strategies and investment products like stocks, ETFs and options. These informative videos vary in length, but most are in the 3-4 minute range and are straightforward in covering the subject matter at hand. You can watch them anytime, anywhere, all on your personal device.
To watch the new educational videos, access and log into your TD Ameritrade Mobile app and simply tap the “More” tab and then tap “Education”, as seen in figure 1.
FIGURE 1: TD AMERITRADE MOBILE OFFERS NEW EDUCATION SECTION.
For illustrative purposes only.
On the Education tab, you will see a list of the 22 videos listed by TD Ameritrade client popularity. To filter down the videos by a specific category, simply tap the selector and choose the category that interests you: Investing Strategies, Stocks, Options, ETFs or All.
To view a video, tap the image or the row of the video you would like to view, as shown in figure 2.
FIGURE 2. EDUCATION VIDEOS NOW AVAILABLE ON TD AMERITRADE MOBILE.
For illustrative purposes only.
The videos currently available on TD Ameritrade Mobile include:
Access the videos today on your personal device- now available on both iOS (iPhone + iPad) and Android Phone.
Education Center content is provided for illustrative and educational use only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to purchase, sell or hold any specific security or utilize any specific strategy.
