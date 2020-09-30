Cost Basis: Capital Gains, Losses, and Mythical Beings

Knowing cost basis can be helpful, especially when it comes to preparing your taxes. Calculating it can be cumbersome, but TD Ameritrade makes the process simple by doing most of the work. Just select the data you want and export it in different formats.
The term cost basis may sound like something you want to brush aside, but you can only do that for so long. Once tax time comes around and you have to figure out your capital gains and losses, cost basis will creep back into your life.
So, what is cost basis? It’s that ever-morphing figure that may elude even the best of us. By definition, cost basis is the original value of a stock investment or any asset, adjusted for stock splits, certain types of dividends, return of capital distributions, and other adjustments. Bottom line: It’s important. As an investor, you need to know the cost basis of your positions. In fact, brokers are required to report the cost basis to the IRS when an asset is sold. You don’t want the legendary IRS slogan “We got what it takes to take what you got” haunting you.
Computing your taxable gains and losses hinges on adjusted cost basis and holding periods. But finding cost basis values shouldn’t be as difficult as locating the Loch Ness monster. And you shouldn’t have to wait for your 1099 to start figuring out your taxes and liabilities. To make the process more efficient, TD Ameritrade offers an easy-to-use platform on the Cost Basis page powered by GainsKeeper®. To access the platform, just log into your account at tdameritrade.com, go to My Account, and select Cost Basis.
From realized gains or losses—new and old—to unrealized positions and their holding periods, the Cost Basis page has the information you need for tax reporting and can help you make educated decisions about your trading (see figure 1).
Lucky for you, you don’t need to be Merlin and cast a spell to find what you need. The Realized Gain/Loss tab lets you filter for a specific time period and displays sells and corporate action events, such as mergers and spin-offs (see figure 2). It shows wash sale information and any adjustments to cost basis (when applicable). You can also view whether your positions are categorized as long term or short term.
The Unrealized Gain/Loss tab shows your open positions and their current market value (see figure 3). This lets you easily view how long you’ve held positions (aka “the term”) to help you make tax-efficient investing decisions.
The Cost Basis page also allows you to select specific lots as long as your realized event is still unsettled. Find them in the Unsettled Closed Positions tab. You can select the unsettled sale and then choose an open lot or lots to apply. Upon settlement, you’ll find the lots you selected applied to the Realized Gain/Loss tab, and TD Ameritrade will send your selection on to the IRS once tax reporting time rolls around.
This data can sometimes be cumbersome when served in large quantities, but you can export it into Excel or to a printer-friendly page.
You can also drill into adjustments made on fixed-income securities to see how your cost basis is being affected on either realized or unrealized holdings.
The key to filing taxes is being prepared. TD Ameritrade provides information and resources to help you navigate tax season.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and Wolters Kluwer Financial Services, Inc. are separate, unaffiliated companies and are not responsible for each other’s policies and services. GainsKeeper is a registered trademark of Wolters Kluwer Financial Services, Inc.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.