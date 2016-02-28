3 Reasons to Visit Stocks Overview—Every Market Day

TD Ameritrade’s Stocks Overview page is a daily, one-stop shop for news, events, social signals, and content related to the stocks you care about.
We think you'll like the customization of TD Ameritrade’s Stocks Overview page so much that you'll want to visit it every single market day. Getting there is easier than pouring a cup of coffee. Nah, it’s easier than buying a cup of coffee.
The page is completely tailored to you. It knows if you're a newbie or active investor and will populate with others' actively traded or news-driven stocks, giving you a chance to click and see what all the fuss is about. Once you've placed a trade or created your watch lists, the page will become increasingly more relevant to the stocks you care about, and others that might be related.
Ready to see for yourself. Log in to your account, then go to Research & Ideas > Stocks > Overview
Easy, right? Here are three reasons we think you’ll be back again tomorrow. And the next day. And the next.
Reason #1: Markets at a glance
Dashboard. Hub. One-stop shop. Whatever you want to call it, Stocks Overview is the place to see important events, news, social signals and other information (figure 1). No more searching. We're bringing it all to you in one place.
FIGURE 1: ALL IN ONE.
Here’s your convenient Stocks Overview page, revealing what’s changed with your favorite stocks. The page is also designed to help you to track tickers you’ve viewed in the past. You can set alerts from this page, too. For illustrative purposes only.
Reason #2: Only the stocks that matter most to you
One-stop shop, yes, but definitely not one-size-fits-all. Your Stocks Overview page is just that, your Stocks Overview page. You'll see only the latest stock events (like 52-week highs and lows or earnings announcements) related to your positions, companies you have recently viewed, and your own past research (figure 2).
FIGURE 2: DISSECT A STOCK.
Stock events helps you track information on earnings, dividends, splits, and more. For illustrative purposes only.
Reason #3: New trading opportunities
In addition to keeping up with the stocks that interest you already, the Stocks Overview page can make it easy to discover new potential trading ideas that might strike your fancy. Follow newsy stocks, sectors on the move, and the companies and brands lighting up Twitter (figure 3).
FIGURE 3: FIND A MATCH.
Maybe you’ve determined your investing criteria but don’t yet have a stock in mind. You can mine fresh ideas or visit old hunches. For illustrative purposes only.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.