Getting Started with Retirement Planning? Here are a Few Steps

Are you getting started with retirement planning? It's important to understand the alternatives—the types of accounts available and the different types of financial professionals who can help you on your journey.
It’s never too early to start saving for retirement.
If you’ve already started, and set aside even a little bit, congratulations. You’re ahead of a sizable portion of Americans, according to a 2017 Retirement Confidence Survey conducted by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI). Only 61% of survey respondents say they've saved anything toward retirement, and 24% say they have less than $1,000 in savings and investments.
For those of you that haven’t yet, but are ready to get started, a good first step toward retirement planning can be understanding the alternatives—the types of accounts available and the different types of financial professionals who can help you on your journey.
While there are a number of ways to save and invest for retirement, some retirement accounts come with possible tax advantages. Two common retirement plan types are the 401(k) plan, typically offered through an employer, and the Individual Retirement Arrangement (IRA), which can be set up through a bank, broker, or other financial institution. Here’s a look at some of the most popular options.
You may also want to visit the IRA Selection Tool which can help you determine your IRA eligibility and how much you may be able to contribute to either a Roth or Traditional IRA.
Once you’ve educated yourself on available retirement savings accounts, and chosen which might work for you, you may consider calculating how much money you may need once you get to retirement. Using a Retirement Calculator can help.
Other things to keep in mind when setting your retirement goals include: (1) When do you expect to retire?; (2) How much do you need before you can retire?; (3) How much will you contribute each month to help reach your goal?; (4) Which types of investments and asset allocation could align with your risk tolerance and retirement savings goal?
A long-term investor can attempt to use the power of compound interest —which is interest earned on top of interest — to potentially enhance returns. Let’s look at a hypothetical example: If you invest $10,000 at 8% a year, you’d have earned $800 after one year, for a total of $10,800. The next year, however, your 10% interest would come on top of the $10,800 you now have, not just the original $10,000, meaning your interest earned would be $1,080, rather than $1,000. That might not sound like much, but it can build up quickly.
Because compound interest builds on itself over time, investors who start early tend to have a significant advantage over those who wait, as shown in the graph below.
FOR ILLUSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY.
Working with a financial professional who can provide access to products, tools, research, and guidance may help you get more confident about pursuing your retirement goals. A TD Ameritrade Financial Consultant can help you develop a plan that defines a strategy, timeline, and potential solutions that may help you pursue your investment objectives.
If you have more complex advisory needs you may want to consult with a financial advisor or another type of financial professional. Not all are the same, and it helps to know the difference. Here are three common designations:
Your financial advisor may have one or more of these licenses and certifications. Each of them comes with a certain level of education and required ongoing learning.
Planning for tomorrow involves setting financial goals today. I hope you found this article helpful and I encourage you to explore the resources you can find throughout the Retirement Planning page.
Check out this Retirement Checklist which can help you streamline your strategy or consider scheduling a complimentary goal-planning session.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. There is no assurance that the investment process will consistently lead to successful investing.
Maximum contribution limits cannot be exceeded. Contribution limits provided are based on federal law as stated in the Internal Revenue Code. Applicable state law may be different. TD Ameritrade does not provide legal or tax advice. Please consult your legal or tax advisor before contributing to your IRA.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.