Disruptions on the Way to Retirement? Hit Those Curveballs

Could life’s curveballs wipe out your retirement savings? Prepare to adjust for unexpected hits to retirement plans.
As “disruption” and “disruptor” take their places as troublesome nouns in the modern lexicon, here comes a phrase that is quickly defining a sorry state of financial health for some: Disrupted American.
An increasing number of Americans say they’ve experienced some disruption on the way to retirement—that is, a major life event has undercut their long-term savings and investing plans, according to two-thirds of those polled in a TD Ameritrade study.
“Every human being faces the threat of a financial disruption, because there will always be external factors that can upset the course of a person’s life,” says Lule Demmissie, managing director of investment products and guidance at TD Ameritrade.
Financial disruption events take many forms. Some, such as buying a house, are intentional. Others, like major health issues, bad investment decisions, divorce, or unemployment, are often shockers that can upend even the best of retirement plans (see figure 1).
Cumulatively, disrupted Americans have suffered a staggering opportunity cost of $2.5 trillion—yes, trillion—in long-term and retirement savings that weren’t put aside, TD Ameritrade’s 2015 Financial Disruption Survey found.
FIGURE 1: HERE COMES THAT WILD PITCH. Job loss, or having to take a lower-paying job, is the most common financial disruption among the polled disrupted Americans. But there are other common life curveballs, shown here. Source: TD Ameritrade’s Financial Disruptions Survey Impact of Life Events 2015. Survey: Head Solutions Group.
At this point, most of us will live longer than our ancestors. And because of that, we should be accumulating more wealth. By the Federal Reserve’s reckoning, retirement-plan participation has never fully recovered from pre-recession levels, according to its triennial Survey of Consumer Finances. In 2013—its latest available figures—plan participation stayed on the downward trajectory it started in 2007. And that was for families in the bottom half of the income spectrum, not those just at the bottom. Although participation rebounded for upper-middle income families, it was a slight revival and does not yet match 2007 levels, the Fed said.
In its study, TD Ameritrade compared life before disruption (LBD) with life during disruption (LDD) and found:
Hindsight, of course, generally beats foresight, and 44% of those disrupted claimed they would have saved a bigger chunk of income, while 36% said they would have started saving or investing earlier for retirement, something that all financial planners encourage. Interestingly, 26% wished they had been better schooled about long-term savings and investment, underscoring a rally call among educators to mandate financial planning courses in high school.
“A retirement plan is adjustable and should evolve over time, so self-directed investors are in a better position to more easily take a hands-on approach to their retirement and investing strategies,” Demmissie said.
Of retired baby boomers canvassed by TD Ameritrade in another survey, those who considered themselves successfully prepared for their golden years credited five actions:
“While no one can predict when, or if, a financial disruption will occur, the key is to focus on what can be controlled,” Demmissie said. “Understanding one’s retirement goals, regularly evaluating your portfolio, and being prepared to make adjustments to your long-term strategy along the way can help you pursue your retirement plan.”
No matter where you are in your retirement planning, we can deliver tools, resources, and guidance. Take a look to learn more.
The information presented is for informational and educational purposes only. Content presented is not an investment recommendation or advice and should not be relied upon in making the decision to buy or sell a security or pursue a particular investment strategy.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.