Options in IRAs: The Final Word On What You Can Do

The DOL has decided to allow trading options in IRAs—learn more about strategies that can be used to manage risk and potentially generate income.
Hey traders! Remember when the Department of Labor (DOL) wanted to ban the trading of options in your IRAs? Well, good news. They decided against it. Thanks to a flood of letters and all the ranting, they realized that banning trading options in IRAs wasn’t in the best interest of investors. And for good reason. A big chunk of options are traded in IRAs. So imagine the impact that could have had on not only the retail investor, but also on the entire industry.
As a self-directed investor, your goal is to manage your assets, right? The traditional model of asset management—based on the idea that investing for retirement is synonymous with long-term and slow growth—is slowly becoming a thing of the past. With the markets as volatile as they are today, all it takes is a big down day for some to lose faith in a buy-and-hold approach. For many traders, options are now an integral part of their strategy to potentially generate income and manage risk. If you feel like options may be right for you, you should learn about their potential benefits and risks before you consider adding them to your portfolio. And then there are the potential tax advantages of trading options in your IRA such as deferring taxes that your financial advisor can tell you about. All in all, the point is, you’re looking out for yourself and protecting your portfolio.
As with anything you trade, be sure to be aware of the benefits, risks, and limitations of trading options within an IRA before you get started. Then you’ll have to get approval to trade options in your IRA. In a nutshell, you can’t sell stocks short, you can’t leverage using margin, and you can’t sell naked calls or puts. So no short straddles or strangles. But what you can do, with the appropriate approval, is trade covered calls, write cash-secured puts, purchase calls or puts, and create certain spreads. This can provide you with enough flexibility to come up with some pretty creative options strategies in your IRA where you can still manage risk and potentially generate income.
So, rest assured that you can continue working on growing your nest egg. Even with the limitations on trading options in an IRA, there are several strategies that can be used. Think iron condors, calendar spreads, credit spreads, debit spreads … get creative.
Trading options involves unique risks and is not suitable for everyone.
Spreads and other multiple-leg option strategies can entail substantial transaction costs, including multiple commissions, which may impact any potential return. These are advanced option strategies and often involve greater risk, and more complex risk, than basic options trades.
The information presented is for informational and educational purposes only. Content presented is not an investment recommendation or advice and should not be relied upon in making the decision to buy or sell a security or pursue a particular investment strategy.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.