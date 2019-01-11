What to Do With an Old 401(k)? 4 Choices to Consider

Learn about the available choices on what to do with a 401(k) held at with a former employer.
Take stock of your old 401(k) plans to ensure you maximize your retirement savings
Understand potential penalties for early withdrawals and why cashing out is the least desirable option
Consider any fees and underlying funds as they may impact your savings
One of the things you have to consider when changing jobs or nearing retirement is what to do with your old workplace savings plan.
The more frequently you’ve changed jobs, the greater the chance that you may still have an old 401(k) with a former employer, maybe even one you forgot about over time. If you suspect you might have a lost 401(k), you can search online for unclaimed retirement benefits. But perhaps the best way to find an old 401(k) is the direct approach—contact the HR department at your former company to see if they can help. If the company was sold or merged, contact the current parent company, as your old 401(k) was likely merged into the new entity’s 401(k) plan.
Once you locate your old 401(k) plan, it’s time to think of ways you can put it to work for your retirement goals. For many investors, retirement account savings, including the ones they accumulated at past jobs, end up forming a major part of their retirement funds, so it’s important to consider all your 401(k) alternatives, from keeping it to rolling it into an Individual Retirement Account (IRA).
It’s important to understand the impact each choice has on your investment. Questions to ask yourself as you go through this process might include:
After exploring the initial questions regarding what to do with your old 401(k), it’s time to examine the advantages and disadvantages of each of your choices, from maintaining your retirement account to 401(k) alternatives.
Leaving it where it is. Leaving your 401(k) with your former employer can allow your money to grow tax-deferred, but you won’t be able to continue making contributions. Additionally, you may be able to take penalty-free withdrawals if you leave your employer between age 55 and 59 1/2, and may have access to low-cost, institutional investments.
A possible drawback to this plan is that it can be difficult to keep track of multiple accounts at different companies. These days, the average person will change jobs every three to five years during their career, so you should consider if you want to juggle multiple 401(k) accounts. Additionally, your former employer might pass along certain plan administration or record-keeping fees, and if they do, you could be burdened with those.
Rolling it into your current employer’s plan. You may be able to roll the old account into your current employer’s 401(k). Any earnings will continue to accrue tax-deferred until withdrawn. Plan investment choices may include low-cost, institutional-class products, which could mean you end up with more money accumulating in your account and less going into fees. The other advantage of rolling into the new plan is that if you end up needing the money before you turn 59 1/2, you may be able to take penalty-free withdrawals from a 401(k) between the ages of 55 and 59 1/2. Generally, you wouldn’t be able to do that with an Individual Retirement Account (IRA).
Before you decide to roll your money into a new 401(k) plan, understand your investment choices will be limited to those in the new plan, and you may incur tax consequences if you hold appreciated stock in your former employer’s plan account.
Rolling it into an IRA. Among your options for 401(k) alternatives is to take your old plan, or plans, and roll them over into an IRA. As with a 401(k), your funds will continue to grow tax-deferred until withdrawn, and you may be able to make new contributions within normal IRA limits to continue to grow savings. Plus, account maintenance fees are usually minimal. However, unlike most 401(k) plans, with an IRA you’ll have a much wider variety of investment choices, including mutual funds, ETFs, stocks, bonds, options, and more. And you can usually take penalty-free withdrawals before age 59 1/2 to cover such things as education expenses, health insurance premiums, or a first-time home purchase.
On the other hand, you may incur trading-related expenses, including commissions, and you may not have access to the exact same investments you had in your employer’s plan. Additionally, the IRA wouldn’t generally allow you to withdraw funds penalty-free between the ages of 55 and 59 1/2, as you might be able to do with a 401(k).
Cashing out. Of the four, cashing out may be the least desirable option, for several reasons.
If you’ve contributed to a former employer’s 401(k), it may be appealing to use your savings to pay off debt or fund an upcoming purchase like a down payment on a car or home. However, the long-term impact of cashing out your 401(k) can be quite significant.
Fees, taxes, and penalties can considerably reduce the amount of money you will receive from cashing out your 401(k). The amount you cash out will be subject to a mandatory 20% withholding for federal income tax, and there is an additional 10% early withdrawal penalty if you are under age 59 1/2. You may also be responsible for ordinary income tax on the full amount of your distribution, as well as state and local taxes, depending on where you live.
More importantly, a major benefit of a tax-advantaged 401(k) account is that it allows your pre-tax contributions to continue growing tax-deferred. Over time, your earnings can generate their own earnings, potentially helping you accumulate even more money. Alternatively, if you cash out your 401(k), you can’t make up for the power of earnings lost over time.
You have choices when it comes to your old 401(k), and each has its merits. Consider the alternatives, and choose the one that helps you make the most of your savings for retirement. And should you choose to roll your old 401(k) accounts into a TD Ameritrade IRA, our financial consultants can help you through the process, from helping you with goal planning to guiding you with your investment choices.
When it comes to your retirement, you have choices. Review your rollover options with one of our retirement consultants today by calling 800-213-4583. Get your questions about IRAs answered here.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade does not provide tax advice. Before deciding
whether to retain assets in a 401k or roll over to an IRA an investor should
consider various factors including, but not limited to, investment options,
fees and expenses, services, withdrawal penalties, protection from creditors
and legal judgments, required minimum distributions and possession of employer
stock. Keep in mind that taking a lump sum distribution can have adverse tax
consequences. Whatever you decide to do be sure to consult with your tax
advisor with regard to your personal circumstances.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.