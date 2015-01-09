Mirror, Mirror: Seeing Future Self May Shape How You Invest

Research indicates that people who viewed computer-generated older versions of themselves took financial planning more seriously.
There’s no such thing as a crystal ball when it comes to investing. But a little peek into the “mirror” might shed some light on the financial path investors may take.
In research by Hal Hershfield, an assistant professor of marketing at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, test subjects who viewed computer-generated, age-progression photos of themselves were more inclined to say they’d save and invest more seriously (compared with those who did not see their future selves).
Apparently, seeing gray hair atop a wizened face staring back at them, from decades yet to come, prompted a reality check.
In one of Hershfield’s studies, participants looked at digitally altered photos, some un-aged and some aged (figure 1). Participants were then asked what they might do with a sudden $1,000 windfall. Responses showed participants allocated twice as much to a long-term savings account if they saw an older version of themselves versus seeing just their current selves.
FIGURE 1: FACE TIME.
These photos display Hal Hershfield in a present-day candid photo (a), in a digitally altered, same-age rendering (b), and in an age-progressed rendering (c). Hershfield’s experiments in behavior-based investing use digitally altered imagery to determine investor attitudes toward financial planning when they get a view of their future selves. Source: UCLA Anderson School of Management. For illustrative purposes only.
Hershfield started this exploration a few years back while at his old job at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He continues to give lectures on his studies, and has participated in Federal Reserve advisory panels.
As with many experiments, this one was born in a lab (a high-tech lab with really accurate digital progression) and appears to be a little lacking in real-world application. Admittedly, there’s a lengthy list of factors beyond investing psychology that will likely determine if we retire comfortably or work well into our golden years. Those include career advancement; portfolio diversity, including plans for retirement income; market performance; expensive personal or family setbacks; and so on.
Still, let’s not discount how mood, behavior, stress, and psychology fit into the mix.
Since most of us won’t make it into the lab, and if you have the stomach for time travel, you can find a simple age-progression app or software for your own photo enhancement. There are quite a few options out there, but some you might consider include:
It might be worth checking to see whether a little taste of “reality bites” inspires you to get healthier about saving and investing (and maybe healthier in general). Maybe your future self is gorgeous, confident, and clearly still full of vigor—but that’s all the more reason to plan for a long, active, and comfortable retirement.
Maybe your retirement plans are less about golf and leisurely lunches and more about riding a career well into your sunset years, or pursuing a second dream job. In that case, consider this little age- progression experiment a hint at what your work ID badge could look like in a few decades.
Anyone else thinking it’s time to buy high-octane sunscreen, like right now?
Speak with your local Investment Consultant to discuss how TD Ameritrade’s four-step guidance approach can help account for life's ever-evolving circumstances.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and the above named third parties are separate, unaffiliated companies that are not responsible for each other’s policies and services.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.