Can Real Estate Rentals Add to Retirement Income?

Learn why some investors are turning to home rentals for an additional retirement income stream.
Savvy investors preparing for retirement often look to build up multiple income streams. Examples might include Social Security, annuity payments, retirement fund distributions, and even a pension.
Rental income from real estate investments is another potential income stream. A word of warning, though: real estate investing involves some pull-up-your-sleeves hard work and a little elbow grease along the way. In the end, though, some say the payoffs are worth it.
Investment-home sales in 2015 jumped 7.0%, according to the NAR's 2016 Investment and Vacation Home Buyers Survey. Investment buyers last year purchased property for a variety of reasons, with an increasing share from 2014 citing rental income as the primary reason, followed by low prices, buyers finding good deals, and for potential price appreciation, the NAR said.
House prices are rising. The median sales price of investment homes rose in 2015. The median investment-home sales price was $143,500, up 15.3% from $124,500 a year ago.
AirBNB, anyone? This year's NAR survey found that in addition to longer-term rentals, investors are most likely to attempt renting properties for less than 30 days.
Activity in the real estate investment market has increased as individuals seek investments over which they can have more control. A real estate investor has a variety of options and opportunities to both grow an investment and improve a property’s value.
"In my opinion it’s the best way to develop an income stream because you have control of valuation/return metrics when you enter the deal. The most important metrics in terms of return are capitalization rate and interest rate on financing," says Bill Brown, a Realtor from Oakland, CA, and the 2016 president-elect for the National Association of Realtors. "Real estate is usually a solid investment, and if you do your homework, it can pay off quite well," he adds.
Start small and close to home. Potential investment opportunities include a condo rental near a university or a starter home in a good school district. When considering a possible investment property, it’s important to do your homework. Know the market values of the area. Learn the average rents.
Crunch the numbers. Positive cash flow is the goal in purchasing a rental property. Potential investors can utilize the IRS Schedule E form as a starting point to determine the actual costs and cash flow of the property. Keep in mind that the propety’s income stream will need to cover the monthly mortgage payments, taxes, insurance, and maintenance. It's also smart to keep some cash reserves available for unforeseen repairs.
Screen and choose tenants carefully. Consider credit and criminal background checks and referrals from past rental property owners as part of the application process.
Investing in real estate is a little more hands-on than a typical stock market investment, but it doesn't have to be. There are management companies who can take care of a property. However, these firms tend to charge a percentage of monthly gross income, so be sure to factor that into the overall costs of running the property.
"Now is still a great time to buy rental properties. Interest rates are still low, and rents are still rising in a lot of areas," Brown concludes.
Whether you need a little guidance or a lot, we can help. Speak with a TD Ameritrade retirement consultant at 800-213-4583.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.