Trading For a Living: Trader Taxes and Mark-to-Market

Trading for a living? Learn the unique tax considerations that impact full-time traders’ bottom lines.
You’ve finally taken the leap into the world of full-time trading, and like all good traders, you want to take advantage of any edge that might help increase your profitability. So, let’s talk about taxes.
Uncle Sam needs his slice, but your strategy can help determine the size of his piece. That’s right: there are unique tax considerations for those who trade for a living, and that can greatly affect your bottom line.
First, let’s make sure you don’t run afoul of the Internal Revenue Service. In fact, the IRS has very strict rules to determine whether you qualify—by its standards—as a full-time trader and are entitled to use what is informally referred to as the “trader’s election.”
From the IRS:
Special rules apply if you are a trader in securities in the business of buying and selling securities for your own account. To be engaged in business as a trader in securities, you must meet all the following conditions.
The following facts and circumstances should be considered in determining if your activity is a securities trading business.
If your trading activities do not meet the above definition of a business, you are considered an investor, and not a trader. It does not matter whether you call yourself a trader or a “day trader.”
If you feel you fully meet the above criteria, you could choose to take the “mark-to-market election,” which must be claimed for the current year when you file your taxes from the previous year. Mark-to-market means you treat a trading position as closed at year-end and account for any gains or losses based on the marked value. When the position is later sold or covered, the cost is adjusted to the marked value.
Traders are required to file a Form 3115 (Application for Change in Accounting Method). IRS Publication 550 describes the procedures in making this election with the IRS. So, to take the election in 2015, you would have had to file a statement to that effect with your 2014 income tax return, either by April 15 or by October 15 if you requested an automatic extension.
As far as the IRS is concerned, for tax reporting purposes, full-time traders have no open positions come December 31. The “mark-to-market” price is used against your cost basis to determine if you have a profit or loss on those positions. You'll also want to consult IRS Topic 429, and your tax advisor, to better understand “wash sale” rule implications for full-time traders.
When trading for a living, you can deduct any expenses related to your trading business, including the cost of software, subscriptions, data feeds, educational tools, and even your computer if you use it more than 50% of the time for your trading.
But the biggest benefit is that you are allowed to write off an unlimited amount of losses against your profits—your de facto earned income. This is a huge advantage. Compare that to an investor with $50,000 in earned income (taxable wages, for instance) and $20,000 in trading or investing losses; the investor can only deduct $3,000 of those losses, leaving them with $47,000 in taxable income. As a full-time trader, with the mark-to-market election in place, if you have $50,000 in profits, you can write off all $20,000 of your losses, leaving you with only $30,000 in taxable income. Keep in mind, the $30,000 left over is treated as ordinary income (which could bump a filer to a higher tax bracket). There is also the potential to incur self-employment tax on the net income of the business.
If you want to revoke your trading-as-a-business status, IRS permission is needed by filing a Form 3115 to request the dissolution of trader status. The IRS is not likely to grant permission if the request is made to solely achieve tax bill benefits. Grants are more likely to be issued if the taxpayer is no longer trading as a career.
And, traders, who also invest using longer-term strategies, may want to have a separate account in which they hold positions for capital appreciation or dividend income. A trader would not file an 8949 for the elected account; instead a 4797 should be filed. Traders who have both types of accounts (investor and trader) would file an 8949 and a 4797.
As with all tax issues and planning, you should always seek the advice of a professional before you do anything. They can help you better understand the unique tax considerations and potential advantages or disadvantages for full-time traders as well as file any needed documentation with the IRS.
You can also give us a call. Client Services is available 24/7. To speak with a Tax Services Representative, call during standard business hours. We're here Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade does not provide tax advice. We suggest you consult with a tax-planning professional with regard to your personal circumstances.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.