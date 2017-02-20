Smart Spoiling: Why You Should Invest in Your Grandchildren

Being a grandparent gives you new opportunities to invest. Learn how investing for grandchildren may help you spoil them long into the future.
If every grandparent around the world has something in common, it's likely that they love spoiling their grandchildren. If you’re one of them, lavishing these kids with gifts may be one of the biggest joys in your life. Yet it may be time to consider expanding your definition of indulgence. When you begin investing for your grandchildren's financial future, your expressions of love extend far beyond the days of teddy bears and Disneyland trips.
It’s never too early to start thinking about college. With proper planning, you can give the gift of higher education either as a sole patron or along with other family members. Setting up a 529 plan may be ideal for pursuing this goal. Here are six ways a 529 plan may benefit you:
If you do decide to contribute to their education, discuss parameters before school begins. In other words, if you're uncomfortable supporting your grandkid's major in comparative indigenous ceramics, now's the time to speak up. Here’s a list to get the discussion started:
Of course, you don’t have to wait for college to support their education. Think about other ways to contribute, whether it’s covering the cost of music lessons, exchange programs, or private school tuition. Just take into account your financial goals and the state of your investments to determine how much you can comfortably give.
Post-collegiate support is something else to consider. By establishing a trust for your grandchildren, you could help them start a business or buy a first home. You can also specify how and when a trust is distributed. Just know it may not be the best option for you if you’re giving a lower amount (e.g., $5,000), due to the setup fees.
As a grandparent, when you invest for grandchildren in any of these ways, you’re doing more than indulging them. You’re ultimately helping to give them advantages that continue far into the future.
