TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Personal Finance
  3. Budgeting & Saving
  4. Savings Goals

Three Questions to Ask Yourself Before Buying a New Car

Consumers should carefully consider several questions before buying a new car, including how much they can afford.

https://tickertapecdn.tdameritrade.com/assets/images/pages/md/
2 min read
Photo by

It’s an age-old debate: needs versus wants. Smart personal finance decisions focus on the former, not the latter.

This especially applies to buying a new car. Before you head over to your local car dealership, kick a few tires, and eventually sit down to sign on the dotted line, take some time to answer a few critical questions.

  • Why are you buying this car? (is it a want or a need, in other words?)
  • How much can you afford?
  • Are there life changes on the horizon over the next few years?

You may find yourself tempted by a sleek new model with various upgrades and add-ons. But savvy consumers stay focused on the practical, rather than the bells and whistles. Sure, that sunroof or ragtop would be cool, but is it worth the extra cost if you can only open it three months out of the year?

Consider your work situation. If your office is close to home but a job change with a longer commute may be in your future, fuel efficiency comes to the fore. Also, seek preapproval from a lender before you even walk into a dealership. That could give you leverage for a better rate from the auto dealership, according to David Bennett, manager of automotive programs for AAA.

For example, suppose your bank preapproves you for an auto loan at a 3.9% rate. If you make the car dealer aware of that, they might counter with a 2.9% rate through their own financing arm. “You just saved 1%,” Bennett said. “On a five-year loan, that could be $600” in savings.

Check with your insurance company to find out how much this new model will cost you in car insurance. If you are driving a 10- or 11-year-old car, your insurance rates could jump. This will need to be factored into your monthly budget, so plan ahead.

Finally, remember to do your homework. There are three main negotiations relating to a car purchase: (1) cost of the car; (2) financing rate; and (3) trade-in value.

“You can negotiate all three separately,” Bennett said. “Most people can tell you easily what their monthly payment is, but how many can tell you what the final sales price is for the car?”

Focus on the final sales price during the negotiations. (AAA offers an auto buying program for its members, which includes prenegotiated savings at dealers, and some credit card companies offer free programs as well.) The best consumer is an educated consumer.

Finally, keep your emotions in check. A sexy, shiny sports car with leather interior is a sure-fire eye-grabber. But remember, “this is a business transaction,” Bennett said. “Don't get emotionally involved, because you have to live with the payment expense.”

Print
Ticker Tape Editors
By Ticker Tape Editors
TD Ameritrade

Recommended for you

Related Videos

More Like This
6 Powerful Habits of the Wealthy 5 min read No Excuses: It Might Be Time to Set SMART Financial Goals 3 min read Your Financial Plan—A Roadmap for Life's Ups and Downs 4 min read
Related Topics
Auto Loan Life Stages Millennial
Recommended for you
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top