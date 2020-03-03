Have You Named Your Beneficiaries? It’s Easy, and Here’s Why You Should

Identifying the beneficiaries for your retirement accounts might feel daunting, but it's actually simple. Get tips from TD Ameritrade about ways to protect your assets, beneficiary types, and updating forms to help simplify the process.
If you were like many kids, your parents didn’t appreciate hearing excuses when you didn’t take out the garbage or wash the dishes.
Now that you’re grown up, however, you might find that you’re still making excuses—this time to yourself—about how to distribute your assets. Perhaps some of these might sound familiar:
“I’m single.” “My estate isn’t large enough.” “I don’t like to think about death.”
These are just some of the many excuses people use to put off estate planning. But there’s a good reason why you shouldn’t procrastinate: If you don’t decide how to distribute your assets, the state will do it for you, and the outcome may not be what you intended.
To document your intentions, you might draft a will, create a trust, or name a joint owner, all of which are valid choices. However, if you have an IRA or participate in your employer’s retirement plan, you’ll need to complete a beneficiary form to designate who will inherit that money. Your will or trust won’t override the person (or people) named as the beneficiary in an IRA or 401(k), annuity, or life insurance policy, so it’s important to name beneficiaries on your retirement accounts.
And it’s not just your retirement accounts; you might want to consider naming beneficiaries for brokerage accounts as well.
See how easy it can be to name a beneficiary for your TD Ameritrade accounts (see figure 1).
In general, you can designate whomever you want—family members, friends, charities, and so on. But there are some nuances in the rules that may influence your decision.
It’s also a good idea to designate a contingent (secondary) beneficiary—the person who will inherit your account if the primary beneficiary isn’t alive at the time of your death. For example, if your spouse is your beneficiary and you both die in an accident, your funds would pass to your contingent beneficiary. If by chance you didn’t name one, then as discussed earlier, the state will decide who gets your money.
Once your beneficiary inherits your account, they’ll have to decide what to do with the money. Their choices will vary based on their relationship to you and the type of account. For example, your spouse might be able to leave the money in your IRA, while a friend may have to take a distribution. If you’re concerned about leaving a loved one with a tax bill, you may want to consult a tax professional to examine potential impacts of your decision.
You can designate more than one person as your primary or contingent beneficiary. But picking more than one means you’ll have to decide how much to give each individual. The easiest decision might be to give everyone an equal share, but you don’t have to. You can generally allocate your money any way you want as long as the total equals 100%. For example, let’s say you name your two adult children as the primary beneficiaries of your IRA. You could split your account 50/50, or you could give one 60% and the other 40% based on their financial situations. The choice is yours.
Your beneficiary designation isn’t official until you’ve submitted a beneficiary form to your employer or the financial institution that holds your retirement account. On the form, you typically have to provide the beneficiary’s name, relationship to you, Social Security Number, and contact information. And once on file, your beneficiary designation will remain in effect unless you submit an updated form.
It’s also important to note that your beneficiary form supersedes any heirs named in your will or trust. So if your will says your favorite charity should receive your IRA, but the beneficiary form on file says something else, the individual(s) named on the form will inherit your account. Make sure all your estate-planning documents reflect the same information to help avoid potential conflicts and feel more confident that your wishes will be carried out. You should also inform each of your beneficiaries to help ensure a smooth disbursement process.
If you’re a TD Ameritrade client, you can edit your beneficiaries electronically for retirement and taxable accounts, including individual and joint tenants with rights of survivorship (JTWROS) accounts. (See figures 2 and 3.)
FIGURE 2: MANAGING BENEFICIARIES. The My Profile tab of your TD Ameritrade account is where to go when it’s time to name beneficiaries for your retirement funds. Source: tdameritrade.com. For illustrative purposes only.
And if you need additional help, you can always Ask Ted, our virtual assistant, by selecting the Support button at the top of the page.
FIGURE 3: MANAGE YOUR BENEFICIARIES. The TD Ameritrade site makes it easy for you to name primary and contingent beneficiaries. Source: tdameritrade.com. For illustrative purposes only.
Life happens, and it’s essential that your designations keep pace. Divorce, marriage, birth of a child, and similar events are all good times to review your beneficiaries and update as needed.
Here’s an all-too-common cautionary tale: Suppose you get divorced, then remarried, but you never update your IRA beneficiary information. Upon your death, the current spouse contacts the financial institution only to discover that the former spouse is still listed as the beneficiary and therefore is the rightful heir to the account. You can imagine the turmoil that ensues. Keeping your information current may help minimize any additional stress your loved ones may face after you’re gone.
You’ve worked hard to build your savings, so it only makes sense that you, not the government, should decide how your assets will be distributed. But you can’t assume people will know your intentions or honor them unless they’re written down in a legal document like a beneficiary form. Take some time to review the beneficiary information for your TD Ameritrade retirement account. If you need help adding a beneficiary, call 800-669-3900 to speak with a TD Ameritrade representative.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade does not provide tax advice. We suggest you consult with a tax-planning professional with regard to your personal circumstances.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.