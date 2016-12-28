Find Money in Your Paycheck: Are You Saving and Investing Enough?

Could you be saving and investing more of your paycheck? An annual financial check-up could tell you.
If you’re looking forward to retiring someday, you’ll likely try to invest a little money every single paycheck. Although there are several ways to save money for life after work, the most popular way is to invest in a retirement fund.
But are you saving and investing enough money to retire comfortably someday? One way to find out is by doing an annual financial check-up to see if you can save and invest more of your paycheck.
OK, that’s not what people necessarily want to do in their free time, but it won’t take too long.
Clear an hour or two off your schedule. Click the “pause” button on that video you’re streaming. Now, write down everything you spend money on in a typical month. The best way is to put the expenditures into buckets. And the big buckets for most people tend to be taxes, insurance, housing, utilities, discretionary and debt payments. Don’t forget to list what you pay each month for student loans, credit card interest and car loans.
“A financial checkup tells you where you’re spending your money; that’s the biggest question,” says David Settle. “Are you spending too much on house payments or too much at the coffee house? The financial checkup shows you where you’re spending, and if there are some areas where you’re over-extending.”
It can also represent the bedrock of a financial plan that can help you find ways to put more of your paycheck into savings and investments.
How do you know if you’re spending too much? Remember the “50-30-20” plan, which advises spending 50% of income on fixed costs like housing, utilities and taxes, with 30% going toward flexible and day-to-day expenses like groceries and entertainment. The other 20% should be going toward financial goals, including paying down debt and saving for retirement. How close do your expenditures match these metrics?
While the truth can sometimes be hard, many people actually feel better once the initial shock of their spending fades, because they see places where they can cut back without too much impact on their lifestyles. This is where the importance of having a financial plan comes in and it starts with finding savings. Where can you find more money in your paycheck? It’s there if you look and here are some of the places you could pull it back from.
A solid financial plan means committing to finding those savings, regularly checking your budget to make sure spending isn’t going over your 50-30-20 parameters, and remembering to schedule regular financial checkups with yourself and keep those appointments.
Once you reach the point where you’re actually taking in more than you spend, and admittedly, not everyone can get there right away, it’s important to determine how much of the excess should be devoted to building savings vs. investing for long-term goals. Deciding on this ratio depends on one’s ultimate financial horizons. What are your top considerations for goal planning?
“If you have a lot of short-term goals like buying a home or saving for education, be more focused on savings,” Settle suggests. “If you’re in early career mode, be more into investments because the main goal becomes retirement 20-30 years away.” He suggests placing funds for retirement in a 401(k) if possible and getting as big a match as one can, because it’s basically like receiving free money.
Another best practice when deciding between saving and investing is this: If you don’t have an emergency fund, don’t even think about starting to invest. Having three-to-six months of savings on hand should be your first goal, because without it you could end up having to tap investments to pay for any emergency that occurs. Longer-term goals, such as investing to pay for a house, a child’s education or retirement should be postponed until that initial emergency fund is in place, financial advisors say.
Planning for tomorrow involves setting financial goals today. Are your plans on track?
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Brokerage services provided exclusively by TD Ameritrade, Inc.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.