Kids and Money: Financial Savvy Starts at Home

From singing them their ABCs to driving them to the SATs, parents do their best to set kids up for success. And while many moms and dads understand the importance of teaching things like reading and science, it's easy to overlook one important area: financial literacy. It might not be something they think about a lot, but it's important to note that parents are their kids' first, and often best, resource for learning about money.
A TD Ameritrade Generation Z and Money Survey shows that 51% of kids in Generation Z, the cohort born in 1995 or later, say they were taught financial lessons from their parents, and only 10% said they learned those types of lessons from a teacher or school course. Furthermore, just five states in the country scored an A on the 2015 National Report Card on State Efforts to Improve Financial Literacy in High Schools. That poor showing means parents who want to raise financially savvy kids need to lay the groundwork at home. Here's what they can do:
Finances might seem like a grownup topic, but parents do their children a disservice by putting off important money lessons until the teen or young adult years. Even before they can understand the numbers behind it all, parents should talk openly about money in front of them. Explain the basics of buying while at the grocery store. Introduce the idea of earning when questions come up about why mom and dad go to work. If you don't want to buy an expensive toy, explain why rather than just saying "no."
Along with the dollars and cents of it, parents are also helping to shape their kids' attitudes about money. When having those financial conversations openly, keep the discussions collaborative instead of combative. That means bringing your child into the conversation rather than lecturing and also avoiding arguing about money with your spouse. Just like any issue, disagreeing is fine, but if it escalates into something more negative, it can send kids the wrong message about money.
When it's feasible, bring kids into family money decisions and efforts. The level of involvement depends on their age and the scenario, but the key is not to shut them out. For example, if you're saving for a vacation or investing for college, let your kids know, and even give them the numbers breakdown if they're old enough to understand it. Then tie actions to these discussions.
As with any lesson, there's a better chance it will stick if they have some hands-on practice. This can be as simple as sitting down and prioritizing things you normally spend money on for them. Is the pool pass or Netflix subscription more important to them? Would they be willing to give up one or both for the next six months in exchange for more "fun" money to use during an upcoming vacation?
For larger goals like college, have them contribute a portion of their allowance, a change jar or their earnings. And be sure to show them their progress by sharing the account balance. This is also a good time to break down the importance of compound interest, long-term saving and foresight. The bottom line is to always be on the lookout for ways to bring them into your family finances. When you make it a habit to include them regularly, they'll start to develop a well-rounded understanding of finances.
It's likely many of your financial goals apply to your kids. Share that with them. Letting them know that you're investing in their future education, for example, sets an expectation and helps them feel hopeful (an important success factor from a psychological standpoint). It's also empowering. By involving them, you're helping them contribute to their own future. Practicing that now will serve them well in adulthood. Some 18-year-olds who have had everything done for them won't suddenly be ready to take on more responsibility when they legally become grownups. It's all a process, and it's one that starts early and continues as long as they're willing to continue listening to your insights.
This article was originally published on TheStreet.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Commentary provided for educational purposes only.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.