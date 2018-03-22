Financial Literacy Month: The Importance of Investor Education

Financial Literacy Month is a good time to think about your financial wellness. Throughout the month TD Ameritrade will be sharing education ideas and resources to help grow investors’ financial literacy.
Editor’s Note: Follow Lee on Twitter. During each week in April, she’ll be sharing education ideas and resources that focus on different aspects of financial literacy.
We all know it’s a good idea to regularly check in on our financial plans, making sure we’re on track to pursue our goals. Throughout that process, you may also identify areas where you’d like to strengthen your knowledge. According to a recent TD Ameritrade Financial Literacy Survey, more than 3 in 4 investors say the more educated they are about investing, the better equipped they are to manage their money. While a statistic like this shows the positive outcomes that can come out of owning our financial wellness and acumen, finding the time to kick-start the process isn’t always on the top of our “to do” lists.
This is where having a yearly reminder comes in handy. In 2004, the U.S. Congress officially recognized April as National Financial Literacy Month as a way to improve knowledge and understanding of financial concepts such as budgeting, handling debt, and making the most of compound interest.
This may be a good time to ask yourself questions that will jump-start the process:
Spending time answering questions like these will help you set goals for what you’d like to focus on, which is the first step to getting started with education. (We will talk more about the 3 steps to education in early April.)
Financial knowledge is a powerful thing. Unfortunately, there’s a gap in the system when it comes to financial literacy. The good news is we’re attempting to fill that gap with an immersive curriculum to help investors stay confident as they make their investment decisions. Our award-winning education comes in a variety of formats including articles, videos, immersive courses, webcasts, and live in-person events. Behind each of these, our experienced education team and Education Coaches are there to help you learn in an engaging, and easy-to-understand way.
I know getting started with something new can be overwhelming, especially when you’re not sure where to begin. So, with April being Financial Literacy Month, I thought it was a good time to connect you with all that we have available.
Here's a sample of our offering:
Follow me on Twitter. During each week in April, I’ll be featuring a different aspect of financial literacy, sharing education ideas and resources that I hope you find helpful.
Throughout my career I’ve realized the importance of education and have been focused on closing the financial literacy gap. I look forward to connecting you with all our education offerings and supporting you along your financial education journey.
Never stop learning.
Lee
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.