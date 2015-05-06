Decisions, Decisions: What Will You Do with That Big Raise?

Wonder what to do with extra money when you get a promotion or bonus? Learn how to balance the urge to splurge with the need to achieve long-term goals.
An extravagant dinner out. A bespoke suit. A handbag from a luxury label. An impromptu jaunt to Hawaii. These are the sorts of temptations we all face when we earn a promotion that comes with a healthy salary increase. The essential question is: Should we give in?
Surrendering to the pull of instant gratification can be thrilling, and it might even feel justified after achieving your promotion. But spending it all now may not be as fun later on—when you’re forced to retire in a van (down by the river). When you’re promoted, it’s important to think about how what you do with extra money will affect you today and tomorrow.
You can start figuring out what to do with extra money before you even have it. Establish a plan you can easily put in place whenever you get a promotion. To build it, think in terms of percentages, distributing any amount of extra money among saving, spending, and splurging. It might look something like this:
This is just an example of what you could do with the extra income. The idea is to find a balance between these three areas that works best for your life. And while it might feel more practical to remove the third category entirely, make room for human nature—knowing that we all sometimes want to indulge. Specifying a percentage for the fun stuff will help you keep spending in check (the same way a designated cheat day helps keep a diet on track).
You may also want to set different criteria for bonuses, whether they arrive on a regular or surprise basis, as well as small cost-of-living salary increases. In terms of bonuses, they can present you with an opportunity to enjoy what you’ve worked so hard to achieve. So you could use more of that extra money on wish fulfillment, like that trip to Spain or home theater upgrade you’ve been planning. When it comes to those wee raises, the opposite approach may prove more helpful. These increases are unlikely to make a difference in your everyday spending, so think about automatically adding those extra amounts to your investments.
Again, by considering all these possibilities now, you’ll be better equipped to know what to do with extra money when it arrives, acting as rationally as you can.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.