Dropping Out of College and Other Big-Buck Blunders

Need a do-over button on money decisions? A survey finds that dropping out of college, pricey weddings, and, yes, offspring are among the big-buck blunders.
Love your kids, but consider them a big money mistake? Wow. And yet that’s what some 12% of surveyed Americans—equating to nearly 39 million—told researchers at Finder.com, a comparison site for credit cards and other financial products. Thankfully, there were other big-buck blunders that outranked having children. At the top? Dropping out of college.
Including dismissing that degree, here are the top four largest financial mishaps that a poll of nearly 2,000 Americans found, and a few ideas to help you avoid making the same mistakes.
This was the most common answer respondents gave at 21%. Surely, the rising—and for some, prohibitive—costs of a getting a degree are at work here. Tuition, fees, and room and board expenses are at all-time highs at private, four-year nonprofit schools, averaging $43,921 in the 2015–16 school year, according to the College Board. Public, four-year, in-state schools are increasingly costly, too, at $19,548.
And there’s always that question of whether a pricey diploma is worth its weight in gold or just the paper it was printed on. But think about this: on average, college graduates earn $1 million more over their lifetimes than high school graduates, according to the Department of Education. Meanwhile, a Federal Reserve Board survey found that 16% of students who took on higher-ed debt but dropped out are delinquent on their loans.
There are plenty of ways to prepare for college costs with targeted savings and investments earmarked for college. Isn’t it better to pay ahead when you can versus graduating buried in debt?
A one-person money show is seldom a good idea for a number of reasons. And it was cited by 19% of the survey group as a big-buck blunder. First off, remember that happily-ever-after might not be forever. About 50% of all first marriages end in divorce, and 70% of second marriages are dissolved.
What’s more, women—who were more likely than men to list this as a money mistake—generally live longer than men and often find themselves having to deal with financial decisions alone, sometimes in the dark.
This doesn’t mean the respondents don’t love and adore their children. But many had not properly prepared for the gift that keeps on taking. Raising a kid from birth to age 18 can set a couple back some $245,340, according to the Department of Agriculture. And that doesn’t include higher education or what it might cost if (or when?) the little darlings move back in after college. Housing costs alone—and we’re talking just your child’s portion of the home cost—are estimated at 30% of the “child budget,” or $73,602.
Again, targeted savings and trying to balance income-generating pursuits with the joys and demands of parenting could help soften the blow of paying those bills, as could smart and consistent budgeting. As a society, Americans continue to look at ways that flexible workplaces and equalizing benefits between mothers and fathers can continue to open up options for families.
When did weddings become so expensive? And when did the Big Day trump, you know, marriage itself? It is a magical time, for sure. But there’s perhaps no worse wedding gift than saddling yourself and your new spouse with major debt before you say “I do.” Nine percent of respondents said this was a big money gaffe. The betrothed spend, on average, $31,213—and that’s not including the honeymoon, according to The Knot’s 2014 Real Weddings Study, the latest data available. But wedding planners easily report galas running upwards of $80,000 to $100,000.
How to cut corners without looking cheap? Stay away from the most popular months, which are June and October; pare down on the number of guests; cut the costs of wedding elements like cocktails, caterings, musicians, and cake. And maybe don’t get married in Manhattan, Long Island, or central New Jersey, which will ring up average wedding bills of $76,328, $55,327, and $53,986, respectively, according to The Knot.
We're ready to chat. Let our Investment Consultants help you improve your fiscal fitness.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
The third parties listed above are separate from and not affiliated with TD Ameritrade, which is not responsible for their services, policies, or commentary.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.