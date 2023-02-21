Yield Jump, Consumer Worries Push Stocks to One-Month Lows, Sending SPX Under 4,000

Slammed by worries about fast-rising Treasury yields and U.S. consumers facing higher borrowing costs, major indexes slumped to one-month lows Tuesday and volatility screamed higher. Fed minutes tomorrow are the next key development.
Small-cap stocks more exposed to U.S. economy had worst day
Caution from HD and WMT suggest higher rates are hurting consumer
Shawn Cruz, Head Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade
(Tuesday market close) The last time the S&P 500 index (SPX) exchanged greetings with 4,000, it was climbing the stairs. Today, it met 4,000 again, this time on the way back down. Major indexes collapsed to one-month lows Tuesday amid broad-based selling that hinged on rising Treasury yields and worries about consumer health.
The market was already skittish entering the week thanks to rising rates and growing concerns about inflation. Weak outlooks this morning from retail giants Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT) appeared to seal the deal. The SPX closed below 4,000 for the first time since January 20, and volatility skyrocketed.
The selloff was broad, encompassing most sectors. Losing stocks far outnumbered winning ones. While it wasn’t a rush out the door, selling appeared steady most of the day and there was little evidence of people stepping in to buy. Volatility reached the highest point in more than a month, and Treasury yields rallied to their highest levels since early November.
It appears the market is doing a bit of repricing—building in expectations that rates could be higher for longer. Today’s rally in both 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields might have been a major factor keeping buyers away.
Another factor could be a shaky U.S. consumer outlook, highlighted by the small-cap Russell 2000 index’s (RUT) weak performance. The RUT is made up of companies with far more domestic than international exposure, so U.S. consumer weakness would likely be reflected there most heavily. Sure enough, the RUT fell more sharply than other indexes today.
The yield story and the consumer story aren’t necessarily detached. Weak outlooks from WMT and HD tie into the Federal Reserve’s willingness to hike rates, and when you see this kind of caution from WMT, it looks very likely that higher borrowing costs could hurt U.S. consumers.
Though consumer-connected sectors did the worst Tuesday, almost every S&P sector finished in the red. Consumer discretionary shares were among the worst performers, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering the HD and WMT outlooks. Financials, info tech, industrials and other sectors frequently associated with hopes for economic growth all slumped.
More defensive parts of the market like staples and healthcare fared better but didn’t rally. Energy appeared to get a boost from crude oil hanging in at near unchanged prices.
As an investor, there’s no need to panic. If you were looking to add to your portfolio, potentially consider that, but waiting to see how things shake out isn’t a bad idea, either. Minutes tomorrow afternoon from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, along with the government’s second estimate of U.S. Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Thursday are possible touchpoints later this week.
If you’re wondering about technical support, the SPX dropped below the key psychological 4,000 level and now could face a test of the 50-day moving average near 3,978. Below that is the 200-day moving average around 3,940. The SPX has been trading above the 200-day—usually a sign of positive technical conditions—since mid-January.
Here’s how the major indexes performed Tuesday:
CHART OF THE DAY: SUPPORT GROUP. The S&P 500 index (SPX—candlesticks) closed on the wrong side of 4,000 today for the first time in a month, with possible technical support now seen at the 50-day moving and 200-day moving averages (red and blue lines). Data source: S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Feb. 22: MBA Weekly Applications Survey and expected earnings from TJX Companies (TJX), Nvidia (NVDA), and Baidu (BIDU)
Feb. 23: Q4 GDP second estimate and expected earnings from Alibaba (BABA) and PG&E (PCG)
Feb. 24: January PCE Prices, January Personal Income and Personal Spending, January New Home Sales, and final February University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
Feb. 27: January Durable goods orders, January Pending Home Sales
Feb. 28: February Chicago PMI, February Consumer Confidence, and expected earnings from Target (TGT), Ross Stores (ROST), and HP (HPQ)
Happy trading,
Shawn
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold. unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2023 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.