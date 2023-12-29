Wrapping Up: SPX Just Below Record Close as Last 2023 Session Starts, but Yields May Pose Barrier

Stocks came under slight pressure to start the final day of the trading year, hurt in part by a rise in Treasury yields. The S&P 500® index rests just a few points below an all-time closing high, but fresh catalysts are scarce, and the bond market closes early today.
Chicago purchasing managers weigh in after the open
As markets await next Friday’s jobs numbers, wage growth could be the data to watch
Q4 earnings season stirs with Walgreens, Conagra reports next week
Readers’ note: During this holiday week, we’ll be publishing express editions of our regular Daily Market Updates. We’ll return to our regular format January 2.
(Friday market open) The last trading day of 2023 dawns with major U.S. indexes in a place few economists would have likely expected a year ago: at or near all-time highs.
Looking back to the end of 2022, the market appeared to face major challenges ahead. The Federal Reserve was on a rate hike rampage, where it had raised rates at every meeting since March of that year. Some meetings brought hikes of as much as three quarters of a point as the Fed tried to squash raging inflation. No one knew how high rates might have to go.
Though the worst inflation was behind us by December of last year, price growth remained well above normal and it seemed unclear whether the Fed could tame it. Doing so, the thinking went, might not be possible without high rates tipping the economy into recession. Meanwhile, S&P 500 earnings were mired in a three-quarter losing streak.
A year later, that recession still hasn’t arrived. It might happen in 2024, of course, but many signs point to an economy that can weather rate hikes as air continues to deflate from the inflation balloon. Unemployment rests near 50-year lows of around 3.7%, jobs growth continues at a rapid clip, and wage gains now outpace some measures of inflation. Analysts predict double-digit S&P 500 earnings growth in 2024. All this good news, accompanied by the Fed’s recent pivot toward possible rate cuts in 2024, has the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) setting new highs and the S&P 500® index (SPX) on the cusp of them.
Major U.S. equity benchmarks ended mixed Thursday, with the $DJI posting its second straight record-high close as optimism over the outlook for inflation and interest rates continued to buoy investors ahead of the final trading day of what’s been a robust year for stocks. However, the small-cap rally hit a speed bump as the Russell 2000® (RUT) fell slightly. Defensive and dividend-yielding stocks led the way Thursday as utilities and real estate stocks finished first and second on the sector scorecard. Financials also continued to perform well as investors prepared for bank earnings starting in two weeks.
The major indexes open Friday on pace for their ninth straight week of gains. No elevator goes straight up forever, of course. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some profit-taking sneak in today as the year winds down, or perhaps next week when the full complement of investors returns from holiday breaks. The all-time high close of 4,796 for the SPX is just a handful of points away, but as CNBC reported yesterday, the index has only finished the year at an all-time high close eight times since 1926.
Remember that markets are closed Monday for the New Year’s Day holiday. Trading hours are normal today at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). However, U.S. bond markets will close early Friday.
Futures based on the SPX were down 0.07% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the $DJI were down 0.02%. Nasdaq-100® (NDX) futures were down 0.08%. Through Thursday’s close, the S&P 500 was up 24.6% for the year, a sharp rebound from a 19.4% decline in 2022.
Treasury yields are on the rise today despite a scarcity of fresh news. The climb in yields, if it persists, could be a barrier for any SPX record high attempts today.
“The bond market is closing out the year with ten-year yields very close to where they started,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab. “The major driving force is the trend in inflation. That trend is decidedly lower. The trend in yields is likely to continue lower into 2024.”
Today’s sole report is December’s Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index. It’s due shortly after the open, and the Briefing.com consensus is 50 on the dot. That would be down from the surprisingly robust 55.8 in November, and any reading of 50 or higher signals expansion. November marked the first expansionary month for the index in over a year and the biggest month-to-month rise since 2020.
Chicago PMI can be volatile, one economist told MarketWatch after the November report, and the November Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Index remained in contraction. Also, the December Richmond Fed composite manufacturing survey slid into contraction, the Richmond Fed said Wednesday. Much of the recent inflation growth slowdown continues to be in the goods sector of the economy, hurting manufacturers.
Next week’s data highlight will be December’s Nonfarm Payrolls report due January 5, a week from today. Other data highlights will arrive earlier, including Construction Spending next Tuesday and the ISM Manufacturing Index next Wednesday. The markets are closed Monday for New Year’s Day.
December’s employment report is expected to show jobs growth of 158,000, according to Trading Economics. This follows a November jobs report that featured a solid gain to 199,000 new jobs created and a drop in the unemployment rate to 3.7%. Analysts forecast that December unemployment likely ticked up to 3.8% from 3.7% the prior month, and monthly wage growth probably rose 0.3%, down from 0.4% in November.
Also keep in mind that the large jobs growth tally in November likely reflected autoworkers returning to their jobs following a strike. December’s data will be the first in a few months not to reflect disruption from that strike and from a strike in the entertainment industry that also got settled.
Earnings news is absent this week, with no S&P 500 companies planning to report. Next week is expected to feature quarterly results from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Conagra (CAG). Earnings season starts in earnest the following week. Walgreens is the $DJI’s weakest performer this year with a decline of nearly 29% through Thursday.
This weekend brings China’s official NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI. Consensus for NBS Manufacturing PMI now stands at 49.5, up from 49.4 in November but still below the 50 that indicates expansion, Trading Economics says.
Corporate news is a bit scarce this week with no earnings or major company events scheduled.
Though many New Year’s Eve revelers will likely rely on rides Sunday night, today looks like a tough day to own shares of Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT). Both fell in premarket trading Friday after getting downgrades from Nomura.
Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) rose 0.4% in premarket trading after CNBC reported that the company plans to introduce a slower version of a gaming chip in China.
Meanwhile, across the pond in Europe, major indexes posted minor gains on the final trading day of the year. Overall, European shares had a decent year with 13% gains for the STOXX Europe 600, but that was only about half the gain of the SPX.
Asian shares ended with mixed results Friday. The Shanghai Composite fell 3.7% for the year and the Nikkei rose 28.2%.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 83.5% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holding its benchmark funds rate steady following the FOMC’s January 30–31 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in an 83% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s March meeting.
“The market continues to price in significant rate cuts in 2024,” said Schwab’s Jones. “Current pricing suggests five to six rate cuts of 25 basis points each. Various Fed officials have pushed back on those expectations, but as long as inflation is falling toward the 2% target, the market is likely to keep pricing in easing.”
Jones pencils in three rate cuts in 2024 starting in May. “But given the rapid drop in inflation and signs of softening in consumer spending, we may be underestimating the Fed’s willingness to change course,” she added.
Jan 1: Markets closed for New Year’s Day
Jan 2: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI™
Jan. 3: December ISM Manufacturing®
Jan. 4: Initial and Continuing Weekly Jobless Claims, ADP® Employment, and expected earnings from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Conagra (CAG).
Jan. 5: December Nonfarm Payrolls, November Factory Orders.
