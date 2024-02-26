Warren and Washington: Berkshire Earnings Mulled, Shutdown Debate Dominates Week Ahead as Inflation Data Awaited

Investors are buzzing this morning after weekend earnings from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, and gear for a possible partial government shutdown. Inflation data Thursday looms large.
Week ahead features build-up to key U.S. PCE inflation data
Berkshire earnings beat estimates but no major near-term M&A opportunity seen
Congress to return this week with possible partial shutdown looming
(Monday market open) AI and cloud demand launched major indexes to fresh all-time highs last week with a sideshow featuring the first U.S. moon landing in 51 years. This week everyone returns to Earth as Congress once again wrestles to keep the lights on in Washington, D.C., and investors await critical inflation data.
Major indexes begin the week barely changed after the Nvidia-driven rally that propelled Wall Street to fresh record highs Thursday and Friday. Shares of Nvidia (NVDA), which finished flat on Friday after an early rally, are up again this morning and could continue to help set direction. Earnings over the weekend from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) also got the market buzzing as the 93-year-old “Oracle of Omaha” still can’t find significant investments for his thick wallet.
This week’s budget debate at the Capitol takes place just down the street from the Federal Reserve, which is likely to keep a close eye on Wednesday’s updated Q4 gross domestic product (GDP) estimate and Thursday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices data. PCE is the Fed’s preferred inflation metric.
“We continue to see the Fed initiating rate cuts at the May or June meeting and cutting three to four times in 2024,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab. “But it’s likely to be a bumpy road given the uncertainty around inflation and policy.”
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) climbed 0.06% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) rose 0.02%, and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® NDX rose 0.15%.
Week ahead: This week brings key data including an updated government estimate on Q4 GDP on Wednesday and January PCE prices on Thursday. That day also features key data from China on February Manufacturing PMI, just a day before U.S. Manufacturing PMI from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).
Analysts see month-over-month PCE price growth of 0.3%,with core PCE growth of 0.4%, Trading Economics said. Core strips away food and energy. The comparable December levels were both 0.2%. For annual headline PCE price growth, consensus is 2.4%, down from 2.6% in December. Core annual PCE growth is seen at 2.8%, down from 2.9% in December.
Those estimates could change over the next few days leading up to the report, so watch for any adjustments.
Today features separate 2-year and 5-year Treasury note auctions, drawing attention again to the massive U.S. government debt and how it will be funded. Demand for one recent auction was dicey, raising concerns about the possible impact on yields. If fresh debt doesn’t attract investors, yields tend to rise and cause volatility to flare in the stock market.
No jobs: Friday is the first day of March but doesn’t feature February’s Nonfarm Payrolls report. That’s due the following Friday, March 8. Even without jobs, there’s plenty this week to keep investors on their toes. The highlight is likely PCE data, which represents the Fed’s favorite inflation meter. It’s less shelter-focused than the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and shelter prices have been particularly sticky. Shelter is 36% of CPI. Conversely, housing’s weight in PCE is just 18%.
For a refresher on how to interpret different inflation reports, check this handy Schwab video.
New Home Sales for January are due after the open today. Analysts expect a slight rise to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 675,000, according to Trading Economics. Existing home sales topped estimates last week but mortgage rates crept back above 7%. New home sales are based on contract signings and offer a timelier read on housing demand compared to existing home sales, which are based on contract closings. Pending home sales bow later this week.
Shutdown monitor: Congress hasn’t passed any of the 12 appropriations bills that fund every federal agency and program. Instead, the government has been funded by a series of short-term extensions of last year’s funding, known as “continuing resolutions.” Funding for five major agencies runs out Friday. Funding for the rest of the government expires March 8.
“Republican leaders in the House have vowed not to pass another short-term extension, but that may be the only choice they have,” said Michael Townsend, managing director, legislative and regulatory affairs at Schwab. “Since the chances of passing all of the appropriations bills through both the House and Senate in the next couple of weeks is extremely low, the only alternative is a government shutdown. Historically, government shutdowns have not been big market-moving events. But extended shutdowns can start to have broader economic implications.” For more thoughts, check Townsend’s latest WashingtonWise podcast.
Oracle speaks: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) reported record profits that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, led by insurance operations and investment income. That offset slower growth in railroads and utilities, and shares rose 2% in premarket trading early today following the weekend earnings release.
In addition, the conglomerate now has $167.6 billion in cash, but can’t seem to find anywhere to put it, according to Bloomberg.
“There remain only a handful of companies in this country capable of truly moving the needle at Berkshire, and they have been endlessly picked over by us and by others,” said Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett in his annual shareholder letter, which the company released Saturday. “Outside the US, there are essentially no candidates that are meaningful options for capital deployment at Berkshire. All in all, we have no possibility of eye-popping performance.”
Berkshire’s massive wallet and reluctance to spend have been running themes for a while, and perhaps diminish hopes some might have for growth through mergers and acquisitions this year despite a couple of large deal announcements from other firms last week. On the brighter side, the company’s healthy earnings suggest U.S. economic health considering the conglomerate’s wide-ranging portfolio including things like insurance, railroads, and ice cream (Dairy Queen), as Bloomberg noted. The company’s huge stash of cash is also emblematic of all the dry powder floating around the economy.
Next up: Earnings go into slumber next month after an eventful January and February that saw generally better-than-expected U.S. corporate results. Still, investors should remain on the watch for analyst adjustments of Q1 and 2024 estimates ahead of another earnings potpourri in April.
Consequential earnings updates this week include big box retailer Lowe’s (LOW) tomorrow and Salesforce (CRM) Wednesday. Cloud computing firm Snowflake (SNOW) is on the calendar this Wednesday and Best Buy (BBY) is Thursday.
Lowe’s follows a disappointing report from competitor Home Depot (HD) last week. Last November, Lowe’s trimmed its fiscal year sales outlook after Q3 revenue fell 13%. Like HD, Lowe’s faces a slowing home improvement market as interest rates remain high and the bulk of pandemic-related demand is in the rearview mirror.
Friday in review: The SPX and $DJI both registered all-time highs for the second straight day Friday as the market capped a record-setting week fueled by AI-driven bullishness and a drop in the 10-year Treasury yield back below 4.3%. The Nasdaq Composite® ($COMP), however, turned lower, though advancing stocks led declining ones there on Friday and Nvidia rose another 0.4% to a record high, up nearly 9% for the week and briefly topping $2 trillion in market value.
Retailers were among the market’s leaders Friday, with the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (SPSIRE) gaining 1.8% and ending at a 22-month high. The retail sector got a boost from Walmart’s (WMT) stronger-than-expected results last Tuesday.
Stocks on the move early Monday include:
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 97.5% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) leaving rates unchanged at the March 19–20 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in around a 19% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s May meeting. Chances rise above 60% of at least one cut by June.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Tracking Q4: Record SPX peaks are mainly a function of the two biggest sectors—info tech and communication services. The question in March is whether sectors like industrials, financials, small caps, and others can pick up some of the slack. If so, it’s possible the equal-weighted SPX and the small-cap Russell 2000® index (RUT) could out-perform the SPX. FactSet’s weekly Q4 S&P 500 earnings projection was on hiatus last week and next gets updated this Friday. It last projected blended Q4 earnings growth (including companies that already reported and estimated results from companies yet to report) at 3.4%. That was above expectations when earnings season began more than a month ago and could get a new shot of adrenaline from Nvidia’s better-than-expected results last week. “Investors seem less concerned with Fed policy, and are taking cues from strong earnings momentum,” said Joe Mazzola, director, trading and education at Schwab. “The Q4 is pointing to year-over-year earnings per share growth of 5% to 6% versus 1% coming into the year, and the trough for earnings appears to be set.”
Breadth check: Investor enthusiasm remains high, Schwab’s Mazzola said, but market breadth remains well off the late 2023 peaks. This means a small number of shares (think mega-cap tech) are carrying more of the load for the major indexes. For instance, Bloomberg noted that during last Thursday’s 2% market rally, only 73% of S&P 500 members advanced. As of Friday, just 67% of S&P 500 stocks traded above their respective 50-day moving averages. The $COMP and RUT have less than 50% trading above their 50-day moving averages.
Talking technicals: The SPX rally to fresh all-time highs last week was technically bullish and driven primarily by mega-cap tech stocks that make up about 25% of the index’s value. “There is still a negative divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which suggests that momentum is waning,” said Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “This divergence doesn’t tell us the timing of a potential consolidation move lower, but it’s worth noting. Because technology has been the driving force for the SPX recently, and the potential ‘air pocket’ of catalysts in tech with Nvidia’s earnings out of the way, coupled with the negative divergences in both the SPX and NDX, I’m feeling cautious heading into the week.”
February 27: Expected earnings from Dell (DELL), Lowe’s (LOW), and eBay (EBAY).
February 28: Q4 GDP Second Estimate, January Retail Inventories, January Wholesale Inventories, and expected earnings from Baidu (BIDU), Salesforce (CRM), and Snowflake (SNOW).
February 29: January PCE prices, January Personal Spending, and January Personal Income.
March 1: February ISM Manufacturing PMI, January Construction Spending, and final February University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
March 4: No major earnings or data expected.
The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) and TD Ameritrade, Inc., members SIPC are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2024 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.