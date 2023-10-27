Wall Street Recharge: Amazon, Intel Earnings Provide Early Boost as Inflation Data Meets Expectations

September inflation was mainly as expected, according to the Fed's favored indicator, while personal spending stayed hot. Amazon and Intel powered premarket gains in the tech-heavy Nasdaq, but energy sector earnings disappointed. Next week brings jobs report, Fed meeting.
PCE inflation comes in as expected for core data, but personal spending jumps
Amazon, Intel shares pop in premarket trading after strong earnings results
Next week includes jobs data, Fed meeting, BoJ meeting, and Apple earnings
(Friday market open) Consumers kept opening their wallets last month, but inflation was near expectations, according to numbers released early Friday. Stocks appeared headed for a slightly higher open after the data and encouraging earnings news from Amazon (AMZN) and Intel (INTC).
Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) prices, the Fed’s favored inflation monitor, rose 0.4% in September while core PCE rose 0.3%. Core strips out volatile food and energy prices. Analysts had expected 0.3% for both.
Personal Spending in September rose a larger-than-expected 0.7% and continues its blistering pace. However, strong consumer spending in Q3 should come as no surprise considering the consumer-driven Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report yesterday showing Q3 GDP up at a 4.9% annual pace.
Before today’s slight rebound, this week’s mega-cap retreat had an outsize impact on the market cap-weighted S&P 500® Index. The SPX descended Thursday to its weakest close since May 24 as Apple (AAPL) carved a six-month low and Alphabet posted a three-month low. Even Microsoft (MSFT) got caught in the selloff despite reporting strong earnings. At its intraday low yesterday, the SPX fell into correction territory, down 10% from its July 31 peak.
In addition, cautious guidance on semiconductor chip demand and internet advertising hurt the info tech and communication services sectors yesterday, though they remain 30% and 33% higher year-to-date, respectively, compared with 7.7% for the SPX. In a nutshell, the broader market is steadily giving back gains from earlier this year that were driven mainly by the largest stocks. One way to think of it is that the market is “catching down” to what the other 99% of stocks are doing.
Beyond earnings, geopolitics is also a factor in the downturn. Some of the advertising guidance caution stemmed from worries about war in the Middle East. Lack of obvious positive catalysts also plays a role, especially amid ideas that stalwart Q3 U.S. economic growth could potentially represent a high mark.
“It’s not one particular event that’s prompting people to sell stocks,” says Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Schwab. “Sentiment has become supportive, but you need a positive catalyst to launch you back into the other direction. Improving breadth should be the catalyst, but it isn’t happening so far.”
The futures market prices in lower chances of a December Federal Reserve rate hike despite yesterday’s firm GDP and today’s strong personal spending data. The chance of a hike that month is now around 20%, according to CME trading. That’s down from nearly one-third earlier this week.
Judging from today’s PCE data, the inflation beast could be checked but not tamed.
“Core was still up 0.3% and bucked the summer trend of an average 0.17% gain, so the Fed is not going to declare victory on this,” Schwab’s Gordon says. “The major upside surprise was spending.”
Annual core PCE grew 3.7% as Wall Street analysts had expected—the lowest since May 2021.
A host of heavyweights disappointed with earnings results, guidance or both this week, including Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOGL), Texas Instruments (TXN), and General Motors (GM). However, Amazon shares edged up in premarket trading after reporting late Thursday. IBM (IBM), Intel, and Merck (MRK) also rose after earnings.
With earnings season about 40% complete, 78% of companies have beaten Wall Street’s earnings per share estimates while 47% have exceeded revenue estimates (see more below). The 78% mark is above recent averages, but 47% is well below.
The Week ahead: Next week will provide manufacturing economy insight with the October Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and the October Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index. On Wednesday the September Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be in the spotlight after August’s report came in well above expectations. But the highlight will be the October Nonfarm Payrolls report next Friday. Early consensus from analysts is for 172,000 new jobs, down sharply from 336,000 in September, Trading Economics says.
GDP redux: Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was stronger than expected but didn’t change sentiment around interest-rate policy. The market continues to build in virtually no chance of a rate hike next week from the Federal Reserve, bolstered by pause decisions this week from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Canada.
The Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) two-day meeting ends Tuesday, with 76% of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expecting no change to its policy. “The odds that a change comes sooner than 2024 have increased recently, as the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds continue to rise, along with the global trend,” says Michelle Gibley, director of international research at Schwab.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 99% that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will hold its benchmark funds rate at the current 5.25% to 5.50% target range following its October 31–November 1 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market isn’t quite as confident on the expected results following the FOMC’s December 12 meeting, with chances of a pause currently at 79%.
Talking technicals: The S&P 500® Index (SPX) took out a key support level at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) which now rests near 4,240. “The next technical support for the SPX is near 4,050, which represents the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from October 2022 low,” says Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “On the bullish side, the Russell 2000 (RUT) appears to be maintaining support around 1,650.”
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Bitter aftertaste: One eye-opening statistic is the low percentage of firms outpacing Wall Street’s Q3 revenue estimates. Through midday Thursday, just 47% of 207 S&P 500 companies reporting posted revenue above the average analyst forecast. That suggests less traction from price hikes versus recent history, and it could reflect consumers and businesses either reducing purchases or choosing cheaper alternatives. “We’ve heard from consumers that they need to make difficult choices,” a Hershey (HSY) executive said on this week’s earnings call, noting that consumers face less government assistance, rising interest rates, and resumed student loan payments. Other companies sounded similar notes.
Shift change? Defensive sectors like staples and utilities are the only ones not down significantly over the last week. Meanwhile, cyclicals like energy and consumer discretionary that often do better in strong economic times are dragging. That’s a reversal from recent months when defensives wilted. Thursday’s outperformance in small caps could also be instructive, though one day isn’t a trend. One reason defensives and small-caps have struggled is competition from Treasury yields that offer roughly twice the yield of dividends from utilities and staples—so called “bond proxies” often bought for income. If utilities and staples continue outperforming cyclicals, it could suggest investors see economic growth slowing. Small-cap strength could suggest investors seek relative value rather than expensive stocks amid perceptions of a softening economy. It’s still early and data could work against the theory of slower economic growth, but perhaps this marks the start of a broader shift into defensive mode.
Q4 outlook: It’s early, but the New York Fed’s “Nowcast” pegs Q4 GDP at an annual pace of 2.3%. However, Q3 estimates grew throughout the quarter, and two months remain in Q4. Analysts’ consensus for Q3 growth rose from around zero in late June to above 3% by early October as economic data proved more resolute than expected. GDP is always backward-looking because it comes weeks after the quarter ends, but it still can help investors understand trends like inflation, interest rate probabilities, and comparisons between U.S. and overseas growth. When tracking GDP, remember that some believe the GDP deflator, which measures the difference between nominal and real GDP, is a better inflation indicator than the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) because the GDP deflator captures changes in prices related to production and income developments. Nominal GDP measures GDP at current prices, while real GDP is adjusted for inflation.
Oct. 30: Expected earnings from McDonald’s (MCD).
Oct. 31: S&P Case-Shiller home price index and October Consumer Confidence. Expected earnings from Cadence Design (CDNS) and Nucor (NUE).
Nov. 1: October ISM Manufacturing, September Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), September Construction Spending, Fed rate decision, and expected earnings from DuPont (DD), Humana (HUM), Kraft Heinz (KHC), American International (AIG), McKesson (MCK), PayPal (PYPL), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Roku (ROKU).
Nov. 2: September Factory Orders and expected earnings from ConocoPhillips (COP), and Apple (AAPL).
Nov. 3: October Nonfarm Payrolls, October ISM Non-Manufacturing Index, and expected earnings from Cardinal Health (CAH).
The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) and TD Ameritrade, Inc., members SIPC are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2023 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.