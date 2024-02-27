Waiting Game: Markets Lack Direction Ahead of Key PCE Inflation Reading, Cloud Earnings

Major U.S. indexes rebounded in premarket trading from Monday's losses but could trade sideways ahead of Thursday's PCE inflation reading and earnings from Snowflake and Salesforce tomorrow.
Cloud market comes into focus tomorrow as Snowflake, Salesforce due to report
Trading could lack direction ahead of Thursday’s key
inflation reading
(Tuesday market open) It’s a back-weighted week, with a full basket of important numbers and earnings aimed at Wall Street Wednesday and Thursday. Investors collectively brace for a critical inflation reading that could help determine Federal Reserve policy.
“The market will probably trade sideways until we get the data,” said Joe Mazzola, director, trading and education at Schwab.
Thursday morning’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices report is the Fed’s favored inflation metric. It’s eagerly awaited on Wall Street after data earlier this month called price growth progress into question. Investors have already backtracked dramatically from previous hopes for early rate cuts, and a disappointing PCE report could reinforce “higher for longer” concerns regarding Treasury yields.
Tomorrow’s gross domestic product (GDP) report and earnings from Snowflake (SNOW) and Salesforce (CRM) also could move markets. So could the Consumer Confidence Index® this morning.
Major U.S. indexes rebounded slightly in overnight trading Tuesday after Monday’s stumble as Treasury yields turned lower. A sliding dollar and weaker crude oil prices also provided early tailwinds. Despite losses yesterday, major indexes remain just below all-time highs, with optimism about earnings a supportive feature. This morning’s January Durable Orders report came in below expectations.
Separately, Bitcoin jumped above $57,000 earlier Tuesday for the first time since 2021.
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) rose 0.04% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) fell 0.06%,and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) climbed 0.16%.
The10-year U.S. Treasury Yield (TNX) fell nearly three basis points to 4.27%.
The U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY) slipped to 103.72 and is near its 200-day moving average.
The Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX) eased to 13.61, the lowest level since February 13.
WTI Crude Oil (/CL) is slightly lower at $77.50 per barrel amid continued Red Sea concerns.
January Durable Orders fell 6.1%, a worse showing than analysts had expected and down from a revised –0.3% in December, the U.S. government said Tuesday. Excluding transportation, orders dropped 0.3%. These numbers are preliminary and could be revised in couple weeks when factory orders are released.
Analysts had expected new orders to drop 4.4% in January from December, Briefing.com said. Excluding transportation, orders were seen rising 0.3% in January compared with a revised 0.1% increase in December.
“The report indicates sluggish spending on durables,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab. “Boeing (BA) orders fell sharply, and non-defensive ex-aircraft (core) was up only 0.1%.” Motor vehicles and parts demand also looked lackluster.
Recent reports from around the country indicate that manufacturing activity remains muted, but investors get an update Friday when the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) releases its February Manufacturing IndexWhat to watch
Confidence measure: Before the PCE excitement later this week, investors will glean February Consumer Confidence from the Conference Board at 10 a.m. ET today. This is a significant report as far as potential market impact, and the numbers climbed recently on hopes for lower interest rates. Consensus for the headline figure is 114.6, down from the previous 114.8, according to Briefing.com. Mortgage rates rose above 7% again during the month, and the inflation picture appeared a bit less rosy early this year, too.
Watch the report’s one-year inflation expectations, as well. Last time out they were 5.2%, the lowest since March 2020. An uptick might raise eyebrows considering January’s higher-than-expected price gains.
Looking ahead to PCE, analysts expect monthly growth of 0.3%, with core PCE growth of 0.4%, Trading Economics said. Core strips away food and energy. The comparable December levels were both 0.2%. For annual headline PCE price growth, consensus is 2.4%, down from 2.6% in December. Core annual PCE growth is seen at 2.8%, down from 2.9% in December.
Schwab’s take on PCE: Based on recent Fed talk, investors might want to focus most on the annual change.
“In the 60 Minutes interview, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell talked about a 12-month change,” noted Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Schwab. “They want to see an extended period of time where that disinflationary trend is intact. That makes those 12-month numbers a little bit more of a tell with each inflation report that we get, PCE or otherwise.”
Sonders noted that while the fed funds futures market has adjusted expectations to reflect a later start point to (less aggressive) rate cuts, there isn’t necessarily a clear path ahead as far as Fed policy.
“The market got over its skis not just with an early start point, but with six or seven rate cuts, and the market has obviously come back to where the Fed sits right now,” Sonders said. “But I’m not sure that that just translates immediately to a first cut in May and only three times this year. A data-dependent Fed means we’re at mercy of data.”
PCE data is less shelter-focused than the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and shelter prices have been particularly sticky. Shelter is 36% of CPI. Conversely, housing’s weight in PCE is just 18%.
For a refresher on interpreting different inflation reports, check this handy Schwab video
The GDP estimate is the second of three and typically has less market significance than the first and third. Consensus is an annualized 3.2%, below the first estimate of 3.3%, Briefing.com said.Stocks in spotlight
Cloud gathers: Wednesday is this week’s big tech day as cloud software vendor Salesforce (CRM) and cloud computing firm Snowflake (SNOW) both report after the close. Salesforce is a $DJI member, putting its results under more of a microscope.
In late November, Salesforce shares popped after earnings beat Wall Street’s average estimates and revenue that matched estimates and rose 11% from a year earlier. However, the company’s growth was well below traditional 20% annual rates. This could be a function of high interest rates and general economic uncertainty, CNBC reported at the time.
Snowflake’s earnings tomorrow come with its shares up more than 15% so far this year, riding the wave of excitement around data center and cloud. When it last reported, it guided for fiscal Q4 revenue of between $716 million and $721 million, up 29% to 30%.
“Investors may be looking to SNOW for confirmation of cloud spend acceleration and to CRM for overall IT investment on cloud software,” said Schwab’s Mazzola.
Stocks on the move early Tuesday include:
Lowe’s (LOW) fell 1% after the home improvement company beat analysts’ earnings per share (EPS) estimate, matched revenue forecasts, and provided below-consensus fiscal 2025 EPS guidance. Shares had rallied recently despite signs of worsening demand in the home improvement market and disappointing results reported last week by rival Home Depot (HD). The lethargic industry demand showed up in Lowe’s Q4 revenue, which at $18.6 billion was down from $22.45 billion a year earlier. Comparable store sales fell 6.2% due to poor weather in January and a decline in demand for do-it-yourself projects, which make up a large portion of Lowe’s business. “We remain confident in the long-term strength of the home improvement market,” the company said in its earnings release.
Shares of Janux Therapeutics (JANX) rose 126% after reporting positive results from clinical trials targeting prostate cancer and late-stage solid tumors.
Alphabet (GOOGL) rose slightly in premarket trading following a 4% decline Monday amid growing criticism of its image-generation AI tool on Gemini. Over the past week, users discovered historical inaccuracies and questionable responses from the image generator, which have circulated widely on social media. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis announced Monday that the company has temporarily taken the feature offline to address the concerns.
Zoom Video (ZM) jumped nearly 9% in premarket action today after quarterly EPS and revenue both beat analysts’ estimates. Corporate customers appear to be sticking with the company, Bloomberg reported.
Monday in review:
Rising Treasury yields weighed on major U.S. indexes yesterday after two closely watched U.S. government debt auctions drew tepid demand. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield finished the day near 4.3% after ticking below 4.25% earlier. With U.S. debt levels swollen and interest rates running relatively hot, these auctions could continue exerting more influence than investors might have been used to in the past.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 99.5% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) leaving rates unchanged at the March 19–20 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in around a 19% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s May meeting. Chances rise to 63% of at least one cut by June.
Sectors rated: Schwab just released its monthly Schwab Sector Views, the firm’s six-to-12-month outlook for stock sectors representing broad swaths of the economy. Financials, energy, and materials are rated outperform, while real estate and consumer discretionary get underperform ratings. The other sectors are rated market perform. For the full breakdown and analysis, read the Sector Views post.
1999 versus 2024: The recent power move by tech stocks, specifically AI giants like Nvidia, has some investors wondering about possible parallels to the huge tech sector run back at the turn of this century. That specific example is now generally thought of as a “bubble,” but comparisons with today’s tech market aren’t necessarily fair. “You can certainly point to a valuation problem, but the underlying strength of these companies in terms of cash flows and profitability is starkly different from what was going on in the late 1990s,” said Schwab’s Sonders. “You had strong tech companies then that still exist today and are large and meaningful, but you also had so much silliness at the time, including many companies with no prospects of profitability. That’s not the case now. That doesn’t mean you don’t end up in a valuation bubble of sorts, but I think that the denominator of the equation in this environment is the starkest difference relative to the denominator of the equation in the late 1990s.”
2000 nostalgia: Shifting to index performance, the small-cap Russell 2000 (RUT) held its own Monday versus the other major indexes, which only slightly narrowed a performance gap between the RUT and the SPX that’s reached its highest level since mid-2000, Schwab’s Mazzola noted. This shows how the so-called “mega caps” continue to do the heavy lifting as opposed to the wider market breadth market bulls would rather see and raises questions about the rally’s sustainability.
China’s turn: On Thursday night U.S. time, we’ll get a look at the most recent Chinese manufacturing data. The official NBS Manufacturing PMI for February is seen at 49.1, down from 49.2 the previous month and still below the 50 needed for expansion, said Trading Economics. The same day brings the Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI, which is on a three-month streak above 50 and seen at 50.7 for February. As a reminder, the NBS data measures the performance of large, state-owned companies, while Caixin is a broader measurement. Concerns about China’s sluggish economy continue to grow as steel rebar futures dropped to four-month lows this month. This compounded concerns about low demand for ferrous metals in China amid a weak construction and manufacturing picture.
February 28: Q4 GDP Second Estimate, January Retail Inventories, January Wholesale Inventories, and expected earnings from Baidu (BIDU), Salesforce (CRM), and Snowflake (SNOW).
February 29: January PCE prices, January Personal Spending, and January Personal Income.
March 1: February ISM Manufacturing PMI®, January Construction Spending, and final February University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
March 4: No major earnings or data expected.
March 5: January Factory Orders and expected earnings from Target (TGT), Ross Stores (ROST), and Crowdstrike (CRWD).
