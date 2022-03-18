Volatility? Over $3.5 Trillion in Derivatives Expire on a Triple Witching Friday

A big triple witching Friday is likely to add extra volatility as the three-day rally butts up against resistance.
Mega-Cap Stocks are Skewing Up Top-Down Analysis
Shawn Cruz, Senior Market Strategist, TD Ameritrade
(Friday Market Open) Equity index futures are pointing to a lower open as the S&P 500 (SPX) is nearing resistance at the 4,400 level on a triple witching Friday. Investors are coming off a high after the Fed finally offered some clarity on its approach to interest rates this week, but now the war in Ukraine is coming center stage again. Closer to home, the housing market is also in focus after a week of economic announcements related to real estate.
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve interest rate announcement was obviously a big one for the housing market because changes in interest rates translate to changes in mortgage rates, and higher mortgage rates usually slow down activity in the housing market. Higher rates could hurt a housing market that has already seen mortgage applications down 8% year-over-year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Application Survey.
According to a report released by Freddie Mac on Thursday, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage climbed to 4.16%, which is the highest level since 2019. Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey had the average at 3.85% the previous week. Mortgages may get a little help this morning because the 10-year Treasury yield (TNX), which is correlated with mortgage rates, was down 1.37% before the opening bell.
Earlier this week we learned building permits and housing starts were higher than expected but lower than the previous year. Before the open this morning, lumber futures were the biggest mover in the commodities markets, rising nearly 6%. While lumber has fallen about 6.5% in March, it’s up more than 90% over the last six months. Finally, today, the existing home sales report will provide more insights into the strength of the housing market.
Getting further away from home, U.S. President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping will meet over the phone to discuss the relationship between China and Russia. The White House has been trying to pressure China to use its relationship with Russia to end the invasion in Ukraine. China has been a bit cryptic in its support of Russia and President Biden is likely looking for some clarity.
Speaking of Russia, there was some question on whether Moscow would default on its $40 billion of sovereign debt. However, Bloomberg reported that JPMorgan Chase (JPM) did process funds to make the $117 million payment. The money has been sent on to Citigroup (C) so bondholders could be paid.
While investors will be keeping an eye on the developments among the United States, China, and Russia, they also have to account for a triple witching Friday. Triple witching occurs when index futures, index options, and stocks options all expire on the same Friday of the month. The first and last hours of the day are often most volatile.
Friday’s triple witching could be even more volatile because $3.5 trillion of single-stock and index options are set to expire. Many investors have been hedging into the Fed meeting and now they have a clearer picture of the Fed’s plans, many of these option contracts are likely to expire or be sold on Friday. In fact, investors started selling earlier this week which helped to bring the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) down near 25.
On Thursday, stocks were able to build on Wednesday’s Federal Reserve interest rate announcement that appeared to provide investors with the clarity they needed to start buying once again. The Fed basically outlined a plan to continue raising rates through the rest of the year and a few more into next year. Because the market was already expecting similar hikes, investors were free to work with their current valuation models and start shopping for stocks.
The S&P 500 (SPX) extended its three-day rally by closing 1.23% higher and is now testing its February highs. The Nasdaq Composite ($COMP) closed 1.33% higher along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) that rose 1.23%, giving both indexes three-day win streaks as well. However, the Dow went one step further and broke above its February highs and is now trading about 6.3% off its all-time high. The Dow has benefited by not falling as much as the other indexes, which means it has less ground to make up.
A spike in oil prices threatened to stall the rally as crude oil futures shot up 9% on the day to close above $103 per barrel. Commodity prices rallied after Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised speech to his country telling them that the invasion is going as planned and accusing the western allies of hostile goals.
Despite the rise in commodity prices, the 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) closed relatively unchanged. Higher yields, a hawkish Fed, and rising mortgage rate news the last two days haven’t hindered the homebuilders from going higher. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index rallied 1.54% on Thursday and more than 7% in the last three days.
CHART OF THE DAY: HOME RUN. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index ($SPSIHO—candlesticks) is often inversely correlated to the 10-year Treasury yield (TNX—pink) because the 10-year yield tends to correlate with the 20-year mortgage rate. The homebuilders are testing a level of congestion that could be decided by the direction of the 10-year yield. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Joining the Convoy: The strength in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the breakout on the Dow Jones Transportation Average ($DJT) that was highlighted on Wednesday gives investors that subscribe to Dow theory a signal of economic strength. Dow theory is an approach to market analysis that was derived from the writings of Charles Dow. Dow was a journalist and co-founded Dow Jones & Company, which created these two indexes more than 100 years ago.
While the indexes have changed dramatically in that time, many Dow theorists still use these indexes. The theory goes that if strength is being witnessed in the transports, then the industrials should remain strong because supplies are being shipped in and products are being shipped out.
Of course, transports are how all the shipping takes place. If transports start to slow down, then the companies in the industrials are likely making fewer orders and shipping fewer products, which means the economy is slowing.
Skewed Up: With one more day of trading left this week, the consumer discretionary sector has made a big run as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index has climbed more than 7% so far. The largest companies that have the biggest market caps in the consumer discretionary sector are Amazon (AMZN), which accounts for about 23% of the index, and Tesla (TSLA), which accounts for about 17%. If these two stocks are moving, usually the index will move.
On Thursday, AMZN was up 2.7% and TSLA climbed 3.73%. In fact, these two stocks have been big players for the week. In the last four days, AMZN has risen more than 8% and TSLA is up nearly 14.5%.
The rise of mega-cap stocks has made top-down analysis more difficult because a couple of stocks could be making the rest of the sector look much stronger than it is. When searching for potential opportunities, you’re required to take more time to dig into the indexes and sort through the prospects.
Skewing Around: The Dow indexes are actually price-weighted averages, which means they only look at stock prices and not the size of the companies in the indexes. You can learn more about the price-weighted Dow indexes in our video. Price weighting can also skew the index because it can give too much weight on smaller companies that may not reflect the true strength or weakness in the group being measured.
There’s a debate among market participants on which weighting is best. I’m not going to get into naming a winner, but it helps to look at a variety of indexes when trying to measure the direction and strength of the markets and its sectors.
March 21: Nike (NKE) earnings
March 22: Adobe (ADBE) earnings
March 23: New home sales, General Mills (GIS) earnings, H. B. Fuller (FUL) earnings, KB Home (KBH) earnings
March 24: Durable Goods Orders
March 25: Pending Home Sales
Good Trading,
Shawn Cruz
@shawncruz_tda
