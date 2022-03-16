VIX Drops Below 30 Reflecting Increase in Confidence Ahead of the Fed Announcement

Despite the Federal Reserve interest rate decision announcement today, the VIX has fallen below 30, reflecting an increase in investor confidence. However, equity index futures are testing resistance levels and lighter-than-normal volume.
Stocks Look to Build on Tuesday’s Gains Ahead of the Fed’s Interest Rate Announcement
Risks to Stocks Include Weaker Retail Sales, Geopolitical Unrest, and Rising COVID-19 Case Counts
Higher Input Costs and Rising COVID-19 Case Counts Threaten Company Earnings
Shawn Cruz, Senior Market Strategist, TD Ameritrade
(Wednesday Market Open) Investors appear to be feeling optimistic ahead of today’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Equity index futures are pointing higher and looking to build on yesterday’s gains. However, retail sales and crude oil inventories are due out today, and they have the potential to uplift or pull down stocks.
After wildly changing expectations and speculation around the March interest rate hike since the January Fed meeting, many analysts see today’s hike as a foregone conclusion: the Fed will raise rates a quarter of a point. However, it’ll be Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s forward guidance that will likely draw attention. Investors will be looking for clues on how the Fed is reading the tea leaves in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and pandemic-related lockdowns in China.
Nonetheless, investors appear to be feeling good about the meeting because the S&P 500 futures were up 1.36% before the opening bell. In fact, the S&P 500 is testing that 4,300 resistance level once again. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up about 400 points in premarket action, and, when added to yesterday’s gains, the Dow is testing a 1,000 point swing in two days.
The Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) has fallen below the 30, which is a good sign for the bulls and reflects this morning’s confidence. However, trading in the futures market is lighter than normal, which could be a risk to the rally when the big money hits the market.
The retail sales report came in weaker than expected at 0.3%, which was below the forecasted 0.4%. Unfortunately, the retail sales report isn’t adjusted for inflation, so the sales could actually be a little worse than the number shows. In fact, core retail sales — sales without the more volatile food and energy prices — was much lower than expected, coming in at 0.2% compared to the forecasted 0.9%. With that said, the report came with a large positive revision to its January number. There was also some easing in import prices before the commodities went crazy, which could be a good sign for the global supply chain. Nonetheless, the S&P 500 futures traded lower after the report.
Of course, Russia has been a problem to the global supply chain, and now the Russian government is at risk of defaulting on $117 million in interest payments that are due today. Originally, Russia was hoping to pay the interest using Russian rubles, but the value of the ruble has declined significantly. Sanctions on Russia have tied up many of the government’s asset where they hold other currencies that could be used to make the payment. With that said, Russia has a one-month grace period.
Moving into some specific stocks that are making headlines this morning, Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Kevin Johnson announced this morning that he’s retiring. Former chairman and CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, will return as interim CEO as the company looks for a replacement for the salary of $1. Of course, Mr. Schultz is a major shareholder and has the potential to profit if the stock grows. The stock rallied 6.70% on the news.
One stock of note is technology manufacturer Jabil Circuit (JBL), which reported earnings this morning — beating on top- and bottom-line numbers. The company also offered a better-than-expected earnings outlook for its next fiscal year. The company rallied more than 9.5% in premarket trading.
Stocks rallied with the S&P 500 (SPX) rising 2.14% and the Nasdaq Composite ($COMP) climbing 2.92% on Tuesday. The rally was prompted by crude oil falling another 7.03% and is now down 23% from its March 8 high. In fact, crude oil is now trading about the same level it was before Russia invaded Ukraine. Similar sell-offs occurred in other oil-related commodities, which put the energy sector as the worst performer of the day and the only sector to end the day in the red. The Energy Select Sector Index fell 3.74%.
Relief from higher oil prices was particularly helpful to the airline industry, which topped the performance list on Wednesday. The AMEX Airline Index rallied 5.57% and was led by stocks like United (UAL), which rallied 9.19%, Delta (DAL), which rose 8.7%, and Southwest (LUV), which climbed to 4.89%. Jet fuel is an enormous expense for airlines, and as you’d expect, the price of jet fuel is tied closely to crude oil. So, falling oil prices commonly benefits airlines.
The boost in airlines helped lift the travel and leisure industry too. The Dow Jones U.S. Travel & Leisure Index rallied 3.43% and was boosted by restaurants like Starbucks (SBUX), which rallied 4.83%, travel services like Expedia (EXPE), which rose 5.24%, and cruise lines like Carnival (CCL), which climbed 5.37%.
CHART OF THE DAY: DRILLING THE CORE. The Producer Price Index by Commodity: Final Demand: Finished Goods Less Foods and Energy (WPSFD4131—green) shows the tremendous increase in input costs for businesses. FRED® is a registered trademark of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis does not sponsor or endorse and is not affiliated with TD Ameritrade. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Taking Care of Business: The Producer Price Index (PPI) was reported on Tuesday and revealed that inflation on the wholesale level grew at a slower pace than expected—0.8% in February instead of the 0.9% forecasted. Core PPI grew at just 0.2%, which was well below the forecasted 0.6%. The rosier-than-expected picture coupled with falling oil prices helped stocks rally on Tuesday. However, the PPI still grew at 10% year over year, and that number represents costs that business must absorb at the risk of cutting earnings or pass on to consumers at the risk of losing customers to price hikes.
If companies do pass on these costs, then consumers’ wallets will likely feel stretched. When that occurs, people are likely to focus more on essentials and less on discretionary spending.
Pricing Power: The ability of a company to pass on price hikes without losing customers or losing too many customers is called pricing power. Investors seem to think that Tesla (TSLA) has pricing power because it just announced another price hike, but the stock still rallied. The Tesla Model 3 rose about $2,000 in price, while the dual-motor long-range versions have risen $3,000 to $3,500 per car. Versions of the model Y are up about $4,000. Tesla stock closed 4.63% higher on Tuesday.
COVID-19 Hot Spots: The outbreak of COVID-19 cases in China that is leading to lockdowns reminds us that while the United States appears to be moving out of the pandemic other countries are still fighting the virus. According to The New York Times, much of Europe, Chile, South Korea, Australia, and other Asia-Pacific countries are still seeing a high number of cases. Russia, Thailand, Spain, and Brazil are elevated as well.
If more countries join China by adding additional restrictions, then supply chain issues could worsen and slow the recovery. The restrictions were part of the problem that prompted such high inflation in the first place.
March 17: Building Permits, Initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index, Accenture (ACN) earnings, FedEx (FDX) earnings, Dollar General (DG) earnings, GameStop (GME) earnings
March 18: Existing home sales
March 21: Nike (NKE) earnings
March 22: Adobe (ADBE) earnings
March 23: New home sales, General Mills (GIS) earnings, H. B. Fuller (FUL) earnings, KB Home (KBH)
