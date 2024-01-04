Struggles Persist: Tech Under Pressure After Another Apple Downgrade as Jobs Data Awaited

Tech shares continued their early 2024 struggles today as Apple reeled from another analyst downgrade, questioning the strength of the handset market. Meanwhile, separate jobs data indicated strength a day ahead of the keystone December jobs report.
ADP December jobs growth of 164,000 surpasses estimates on services strength
Apple shares lose more ground in premarket trading after another downgrade
Treasury yields continue ticking higher to start new year, with 10-year testing 4%
(Thursday market open) Three days into 2024, major indexes keep struggling for traction with tech stocks back under pressure following another Apple (AAPL) downgrade.
This time, it’s Piper Sandler delivering the bad news for Apple, downgrading the stock to neutral from overweight. Earlier this week, a downgrade from Barclays sent Apple shares down more than 3%. Piper Sandler, like Barclays, expressed concerns about a difficult handset market.
Outside of the tech world, trading could be subdued today ahead of Friday’s jobs report, which analysts expect will show payroll and wages growth edging down as the economy slows. However, separate jobs data out this morning hint at continued labor market strength.
The latest evidence of a more lackluster U.S. economy came yesterday as key manufacturing and job openings data looked relatively soft. Those followed a weaker-than-expected Construction Spending report earlier this week. Labor, on the other hand, is one part of the economy that’s persistently impressed, powering consumers.
“So much focus has been on consumer spending, which I think can stay relatively healthy as long as the labor market holds up,” said Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Schwab. “If we do start to see more breakage in labor, then we’d probably start to see more caution flags raised for the health of consumer spending.”
Major indexes enter Thursday with two days of 2024 losses under their belt amid weakness in the formerly high-flying tech sector. Some of this could represent profit taking following a 50% rise in tech stocks during 2023, but rumbles under the surface concerning potential challenges for Apple and semiconductor companies also play a role.
This week’s rise in Treasury yields, which likely reflects a mild reversal of the previous Treasury market rally, also burdened stocks. Yields move in the opposite direction of underlying Treasury notes. Dollar strength—due partly to geopolitical turmoil—is another bearish development for Wall Street. Unrest in the Middle East might be causing some investors to seek perceived safety in the greenback, not unusual at such times.
The Federal Reserve didn’t provide bulls much assistance early this week, either. Minutes from its last meeting, released yesterday, echoed the Fed’s inflation-fighting messaging often heard over the past year. While the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate is “likely at or near its peak” for the recent tightening cycle, the actual path of rates “will depend on how the economy evolves,” according to the minutes.
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) were slightly lower shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) were up 0.24%. Nasdaq-100® (NDX) futures were down 0.15%.
Jobless claims last week of 202,000 puts this metric back down near the October lows, and continuing claims of 1.855 million also moved lower and were under 1.9 million for the fifth straight week.
Analysts had expected claims to be about flat from the prior week at 220,000, according to Briefing.com.
The ADP® National Employment Report bowed this morning and showed private payrolls up 164,000 in December, above expectations and led by strong growth in the services sector. It’s worth noting, however, that this report hasn’t correlated well recently with official government jobs growth numbers. Last time out, ADP’s 103,000 (revised to 101,000 today) November jobs gains compared with 199,000 from the November Nonfarm Payrolls report.
Today’s data follows soft readings in yesterday’s November Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) and December Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index. Job openings fell to the lowest level in nearly three years and the ISM index remained in contraction under 50 for the 14th straight month.
“Economic indicators are pointing to the ‘soft landing’ scenario with growth in the 2% to 2.5% region while inflation pressures are easing,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab. “JOLTS indicates that the labor market is cooling off, with the number of job openings declining and the ratio of jobs/unemployed falling. ISM manufacturing numbers point to ongoing softness with price pressure easing.”
The Fed signaled willingness to pivot toward rate cuts, so each jobs report and inflation reading becomes a “show me the money” moment for the data to confirm the Fed’s more dovish stance. The next key inflation reading comes late next week when the government releases its Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December.
Analysts expect jobs growth of 170,000, according to Trading Economics. That’s up from estimates earlier this week and comes after November’s growth of 199,000 and a drop in the unemployment rate to 3.7%. Analysts forecast that December unemployment likely ticked up to 3.8%, and monthly wage growth probably rose 0.3%, down from 0.4% in November. Annual wage growth is seen at 3.9%, down from 4% in November.
If the jobs reading meets expectations, it would be well below the 12-month average of 240,000 and among the lowest readings of the recent past. Still, jobs growth of 150,000 to 200,000 was considered normal in pre-pandemic times and represents far more growth than necessary to meet worker population trends. From a psychological perspective, it might be constructive for the bond market if wages rise less than 4% year-over-year. They’ve grown 4% or more every month without exception since mid-2021.
Government and health care led job gains in November, while manufacturing popped by nearly 30,000 as autoworkers returned to their positions following a strike. That particular boost was a one-time affair, which helps explain lower expectations for December.
The first major earnings reports of the year Thursday featured both Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Conagra (CAG) beating Wall Street analysts’ average earnings per share (EPS) estimate, interestingly both by three pennies.
However, there were signs of struggle for both firms below the headline numbers. Conagra lowered its EPS guidance for fiscal year 2024 in what the packaged goods firm calls a “challenging macro environment.” And Walgreens chopped its quarterly dividend, not a surprise considering many analysts believe the company is under cost-cutting pressure following a difficult 2023. The positive news was better-than-expected quarterly revenue and a reaffirmation of previous guidance.
For Walgreen’s, the dividend cut is more than just an exercise in bean counting. It’s a major step for a company that The Wall Street Journal says is known for “generous” dividends and has paid them for more than 90 years.
Apple shares continue to take it on the chin following today’s second downgrade of the year. The stock was down around 0.75% in premarket trading. Besides expressing concerns about the handset market, Piper Sandler said a deteriorating macroeconomic situation in China could weigh on iPhone sales.
Semiconductor company Micron (MU) saw shares head the opposite direction, again thanks to Piper Sandler, this time with an upgrade based on what the firm sees as improved pricing momentum. Micron shares rose nearly 1% in premarket trading.
In other supportive semiconductor market news, Bernstein raised its price targets for Intel (INTC), Broadcom (AVGO), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), looking for better growth in the space this year.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 93% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holding its benchmark funds rate steady following the FOMC’s January 30–31 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in a 68% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s March meeting.
Turning back to yesterday’s Fed minutes, several FOMC members said that “circumstances might warrant keeping the funds target range at its current value for longer than they currently anticipated.” While clear progress had been made toward the 2% long-term target, FOMC members “remained concerned that elevated inflation continued to harm households, especially those with limited means to absorb higher prices.”
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Spare a dime? Wednesday’s headline November job openings number grabbed the market’s attention by falling to a nearly three-year low. Another interesting aspect of JOLTS was the number of employees who quit their jobs, which fell 157,000 to its lowest since February 2021 at 3.47 million. That’s still relatively high versus pre-pandemic norms but arguably sends a smoke signal about the labor market after quits peaked near 4 million in mid-2023. When fewer people quit, it can mean they see less of a “grass is greener” salary outlook when they scan the want ads. Wages soared after COVID-19 as companies eagerly sought new workers and quits followed suit. The relatively weak JOLTS report, along with Wednesday’s sour ISM manufacturing data for December, both could soften expectations for tomorrow’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, particularly on the wages side.
Yield signs: On the credit side, spreads remain low as markets anticipate a “soft landing” and financing is still available for publicly traded firms. When spreads narrow to relatively low levels between Treasury and corporate yields, companies generally have an easier time borrowing money. That appears to be the case now and could help explain the late-2023 rally in financials. “Nonetheless, we are concerned that credit quality is declining,” said Schwab’s Jones. That could be something to check on when large investment banks begin to report earnings late next week and offer updates on the credit picture. In another yield-related concern, the curve between the 2-year Treasury note and 10-year Treasury note remains inverted, historically a sign of recession. An inverted yield curve is when yields on shorter-term Treasuries trade at a premium to yields on longer-term Treasuries. Government Treasury auctions are back on the calendar this morning, and solid demand like we saw late last year could help keep yields in check. Any sign of hesitance among buyers could potentially make it harder for yields to quickly revisit recent lows.
2024 punch list: Some major questions facing the market as 2024 begins are timing of the expected Federal Reserve rate cuts, the U.S. election’s potential impact on the market, and whether the recent rally’s improved breadth can persist after long-suffering small caps and financials recently joined the party. The U.S. jobs picture is also front and center as investors wonder if continued strength there might keep the Fed from moving as quickly as futures markets indicate. Taking another step back, geopolitical issues like wars in Ukraine and Israel show no signs of winding down and could continue to have an impact on commodity markets, especially crude oil. Falling crude prices and their constructive impact on inflation contributed to the recent two-month U.S. stock market rally, but commodities of all types can be volatile. Another worry is recent hawkish remarks coming out of the European Central Bank (ECB) that cast doubt on when rate cuts might begin there.
Jan. 5: December Nonfarm Payrolls, November Factory Orders.
Jan. 8: November Consumer Credit.
Jan. 9: Expected Earnings from Albertsons (ACI).
Jan. 10: November Wholesale Inventories and expected earnings from KB Home (KBH).
Jan. 11: December CPI and Core CPI.
The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) and TD Ameritrade, Inc., members SIPC are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2024 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.