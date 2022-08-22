Stocks Tumble and Fear Spikes as Concerns Over Interest Rates Rise

Stocks slid Monday as investors continue to express concern over the direction of interest rates.
(Monday Market Close) Interest rate fears that crept in last week moved stocks Monday to their worst day since June with the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) spiking more than 15% to settle back near 24.
Stocks traded lower across all major indexes led by the Nasdaq ($COMP) that fell 2.55%. The S&P 500® index (SPX) tumbled 2.14% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) dropped 1.91%.
Attention now grows even stronger on the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium this week where Fed chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday. The speech gives him a chance to reset interest rate expectations that appear to have shifted several times in the past few weeks.
With so many concerns around interest rates, the bond market was busy on Monday with the 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) rising five basis points to 3.04%. The 2-year Treasury yield was up nine basis points to 3.33%. The rising yields strengthened the dollar taking the U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY) 0.72% higher on the day and creating a new 52-week-high closing price.
The strong dollar has been a bane for mega-cap investors all year and was a headache once again on Monday. The CRSP U.S. Mega-cap Index plunged 2.16% as investors worried that exchange rates would continue to be a problem for multinational company earnings.
The rising rates caused investors to revalue stocks once more which hit growth stocks hard. The S&P Pure Growth Index dropped 2.19%. However, value stocks weren’t immune to revaluations as the S&P Pure Value Index also slid 1.92%.
All market sectors were lower on the day led by consumer discretionary and technology. Energy saw the lowest losses thanks to strength in the oil prices. But NYSE decliners outpaced advancers about 5-to-1.
CHART OF THE DAY: GAME STOPPAGE. The Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX—left) tested its June lows on Monday as investor fears around the rising interest rate environment increased. The S&P 500® index (SPX—right) traded below its June peak. The bulls and the bears are likely to battle over these lines throughout the week as investors hope to gain clarification from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Earnings from retailers are expected to continue this week. So far, the results have been mostly negative. According to Refinitiv, the blended earnings growth rate of the retail sector in the second quarter is -6.3%. On the top end of the spectrum is the Hotels, Restaurants, and Leisure group with an astounding 411.5%, It was followed by Household Durables at 36.5%, Distributors with 13.2%, and Leisure Products coming in at 12.3%.
However, the worst growth rates within the broad retail group includes Internet & Catalog Retail (-115.6%), Multiline Retail (-51.7%), Personal Products (-22.9%) and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods (-6.9%).
The report reflects a consumer base ready to get off their computers, out of the house and on a vacation after two years of pandemic restrictions. However, internet sales are also picking up again. Target (TGT) expected to see digital sales grow 5% in Q2 but reported a 9% increase. Lowe’s (LOW) beat its 0.9% digital estimate with a 7.0% increase, and Home Depot (HD) beat its 1.3% projection with a 12.0% gain in online sales. Walmart (WMT) fell short of its 18.3% estimate but still experienced 12% growth online.
Aug 24: Durable goods orders, Pending home sales, and earnings from Nvidia (NVDA), Salesforce.com (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), and Autodesk (ADSK)
Aug 25: Gross domestic product (GDP) and earnings from Dollar General (DG), Workday (WDAY), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Burlington Stores (BURL), and Gap (GPS)
Aug 26: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at Jackson Hole conference, PCE price index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Personal Income, and earnings from Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Dell (DELL)
Aug. 29: Dallas Federal Reserve Manufacturing Index
Aug 30: CB Consumer Confidence, JOLTs Job Openings and earnings from Crowdstrike (CRWD), Hewlett Packard (HPE), Chewy (CHWY), Best Buy (BBY), and Big Lots (BIG)
