Stocks Sag, Bonds Flag as Investors Mull Where the Fed Goes Next, Await Tomorrow’s Jobs Data

Spillover selling hit stocks and bonds this morning in the aftermath of yesterday’s rate hike and hawkish words from the Fed. The market also got a couple of disappointing earnings outlooks overnight as investors await tomorrow’s October jobs report.
Treasury Yields Skyrocket After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike
Qualcomm, Roku Give Disappointing Guidance as Shares Slide
Steady Initial Weekly Jobless Claims Set the Table for Tomorrow’s Monthly Jobs Report
Shawn Cruz, Head Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade
(Thursday Market Open) Yesterday’s whiplash sell-off after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish rate decision comments apparently kept many investors on the sidelines this morning. Major indexes fell in premarket trading.
Powell indicated the central bank had no plans to pause tightening after yesterday’s record-setting fourth 75-basis-point rate hike in a row, though he did indicate that the size of future hikes could be smaller. The Fed’s benchmark rate now sits between 3.75% and 4%, the highest level in more than 15 years as the central bank presses even harder in its fight against stubborn inflation.
After yesterday’s disappointing finish, the only things up this morning are investments bulls would prefer going down—specifically, Treasury yields. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) jumped a huge 13 basis points this morning to 4.18%, near recent 14-year highs. The 2-year yield climbed even more, to 4.7%. Also up this morning are borrowing costs in the U.K., as the Bank of England followed the Fed and raised rates 75 basis points.
For more salt in the market’s wounds, let’s go to China, which reaffirmed its “zero-COVID” policy after all. So much for rumors earlier this week that the end might be in sight. As Chicagoans say on certain winter days, “It’s brutal out there.”
Even the earnings picture, which looked decent enough a few days ago, seems to be turning south. Both Roku (ROKU) and Qualcomm (QCOM) disappointed with their outlooks yesterday after the close, sending shares of both much lower ahead of the open.
As discouraging as yesterday’s late retreat felt, the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX) suggests things could have been worse. It’s still hanging out in the mid-20’s, which might confirm ideas that the recent rally we saw end yesterday might not have had much conviction behind it. Yesterday’s selling appeared to be ordered, not a panicked, run-for-the-hills type of event. Those quick to leave yesterday were likely the speculative-but-hopeful crowd that didn’t have much conviction as the day advanced. There wasn’t wholesale capitulation going on.
Looking at technicals, the S&P 500 Index® (SPX) broke below support at 3735 on the way down yesterday. At this point, 3730 is an interesting level, so let’s see if the SPX can hold that today. Otherwise, 3700 is the big round number to watch below the market. Weakness so far this morning likely represents follow-on selling from yesterday.
Here’s our quick take on a few things we learned before the open:
In a market where both stocks and bonds find themselves giving in to higher rates, investors often turn to cash, commodities, high-yield corporate bonds, or even further afield, perhaps toward emerging markets. The old “TINA” acronym (There Is No Alternative) that people gave the stock market back when rates were bargain basement two years ago no longer applies. But alternatives aren’t clear either. If you’re a long-term investor with no need to access much of your investments anytime soon, you might want to consider being cautious about making any big moves when things are so opaque.
Why is the Fed still hawkish? It’s quite simple.
In the wake of the Fed rate hike, the CME FedWatch Tool now is evenly divided between chances of a 50-basis point or a 75-basis point hike next month. And interest rate traders apparently took Powell at his word that rates might need to go higher in 2023 than the Fed previously had thought. The FedWatch tool now shows better than an 80% chance of rates being at 5% or above by next June. A month ago, the odds of 5% rates by next June were zero.
We haven’t seen rates at the 5% crossroads since 2006, but the market now signals we could get there next year. So far, the higher rates are hitting the most rate-sensitive sectors like real estate very hard, but consumer demand for travel, eating out, and entertainment options like casinos doesn’t seem to be dying down. Neither do wages, nor the number of available job openings based on this week’s data so far.
Meanwhile, China’s zero-COVID policy and the Russian invasion of Ukraine mean supply chains remain uncertain. Commodity prices spiked again this week after Russia temporarily pulled out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain shipments. WTI Crude (/CL) prices remain near $90 per barrel. None of this eases price pressure, to say the least.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) fell more than 500 points, or 1.55%, to close at 32,147.76 on Wednesday. The Nasdaq® ($COMP) fell a steep 3.36%, and the SPX slipped 2.5% to 3759.69. The early post-Fed statement rally faded very quickly as Powell spoke. The 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) climbed to 4.09% after touching 4% earlier in Wednesday’s session.
Stocks retreated the last few days even before the rate hike, hurt in part by weakness in some of the mega-cap companies whose shares make up a large percentage of the SPX. When shares of companies like Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT) head lower, it can have an outsized impact on major indexes. The concern dogging those stocks and others is that customers may pull back on spending due to inflation and higher borrowing costs.
CHART OF THE DAY: TRIP TO RIO. Brazil appears be a big beneficiary of the commodity boom because the Ibovespa Index (IBOV:BR—candlesticks) has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX—pink) and the S&P Latin America Index ($SPLAC—blue) over the last twelve months. In fact, much of Latin America has garnered attention as commodity prices have risen. These countries benefit from large basic material reserves as well as oil and gas. While most emerging markets have fallen under the weight of the strengthening U.S. dollar, the Brazilian real has remained relatively strong rising more than 5% year to date. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Could Friday’s Jobs Data Further Pressure the Fed? There’s no rest for the market after yesterday’s FOMC decision. Tomorrow morning brings the October Nonfarm Payrolls Report, and analysts think it could look hotter than the Fed would likely prefer. Wall Street’s consensus for the headline jobs number is 220,000. That’s down from 263,000 in September but probably not a significant slowing and still historically high. Prior to the pandemic, any jobs number above 200,000 was generally considered solid growth, but right now, the Fed (and any bullish investors) would rather see growth slow. No one wants people to lose their jobs, but the current rate of growth could be creating wage inflation, which in turn can cause prices to rise around the economy and tighten the vise on corporate profit margins. Analysts believe wages rose 0.3% in October, according to consensus from Briefing.com, which would be flat compared with September.
Jobs Report Primer:Wednesday’s ADP private sector jobs report showed big job gains in Leisure and Travel but fewer in Manufacturing. That’s significant, and if it also plays out in Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls Report, it could be a sign of slowing wage growth that the Fed hopes to see. That’s because manufacturing jobs generally pay more than those in travel. Another data point to watch will be labor force participation, which held steady at 62.3% in September. If October’s number goes higher, it could mean more people venturing back into the job market, which could give employers more leverage over pay levels than they’ve recently had. One more thing to watch is the number of long-term unemployed, which stood at 1.1 million in September. If that number drops, it’s a sign that more people competing in the job market could potentially cool future wage gains.
Cracks in the Job Market: Here’s something a lot of folks haven’t seen in a while. “The economy is beginning to see more job cut activity in Q4, and that’s historically when the bulk of cuts occur, as companies finalize budgets and plans,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Many companies are anticipating a downturn, and with a still-tight labor market and the Fed’s rate hikes, more cuts will be on the way as we enter 2023, he added. People may look at job cut announcements in coming weeks and see it as a sign of economic activity flagging, but it is typical Q4 behavior. The seasonality effects could be something to keep in mind when assessing the labor market dynamics, and it’s likely something the Fed is focused on, too.
Nov. 4: October Nonfarm Payrolls Report and expected earnings from Hershey (HSY), Cardinal Health (CAH), and Duke Energy (DUK)
Nov. 7: September Consumer Credit and expected earnings from Palantir (PLTR), Lyft (LYFT), and BioNTech (BNTX)
Nov. 8: Election Day and expected earnings from DuPont (DD), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Occidental (OXY), Walt Disney (DIS), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
Nov. 9: September Wholesale Inventories and expected earnings from D.R. Horton (DHI), Wendy’s (WEN), and Rivian (RIVN)
Nov. 10: October Consumer Price Index (CPI) and expected earnings from Ralph Lauren (RL), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Dillard’s (DDS)
Nov. 11: Preliminary November University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Nov. 14: Expected Earnings from Tyson Foods (TSN).
Nov. 15: October Producer Prices, November Empire
State Manufacturing, and expected earnings from Home Depot (HD) and Walmart
(WMT)
Happy trading,
Shawn
Helpful Educational Content and Programming
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold. unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.